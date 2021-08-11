Warriors Could Snag Ben Simmons in Wild Three-Way Trade: Insider

Golden State Warriors Receive: Ben Simmons, Justin Holiday

Indiana Pacers Receive: James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Malcolm Brogdon, Jonathan Kuminga, T.J. Warren, Warriors 2026 first-round pick, Warriors 2028 first-round pick

Swartz speculated that the Sixers, who have not had much luck in shopping Simmons so far, could be willing to pull a third team into the trade in order to get it done. But this particular deal would have to wait, he added, as Kuminga could not be traded until 30 days after he signed his rookie deal. The Warriors would still need to sign Moody as well, meaning the deal would not be completed until September at the earliest.

Simmons would be a strong addition to the Warriors. He averaged 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.9 assists last season, but came under fire for his play in the conference semifinals, where averaged just 9.9 points and was 15-for-45 from the free-throw line (33.3%).

Simmons on the Outs

It appears increasingly likely that Simmons will be playing somewhere other than Philadelphia next season. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer said in an appearance on The Mike Missanelli Show on 97.5 The Fanatic that he believes Simmons will be moved sometime soon.

“I felt like, talking to people I spoke to and sources, they all thought it was going to happen in the preseason,” Pompey said. “Happen maybe right before training camp, in training camp, what have you. Maybe right before the final rosters. But the belief is that he is still going to get traded. I think that’s right.”

– Ben Simmons reportedly has been ignoring Joel Embiid's calls

– He reportedly doesn't want to go to Toronto or Portland More: https://t.co/tR66qeNqqV pic.twitter.com/Z9GKvhb35Y — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 5, 2021

If Simmons does end up on the trade block, Golden State could be one of his preferred destinations. KRON4’s Jason Dumas reported last week that Simmons had walled himself off from others within the Sixers organization and had an eye on moving to the Bay Area.

“Ben Simmons has cut off communication with basically everyone in the Sixers organization. Everything is going thru his agent, Rich Paul. Ben is open to going to the GSWs though he doesn’t have much leverage in the situation,” Dumas reported.

