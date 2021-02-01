Warriors Star Sounds Off on Pistons Reserve Guard: ‘Might Be Out the League Soon’

The Golden State Warriors have now improved to 11-9 within the 2020-21 NBA season after their most recent win against the Detroit Pistons. The win marked another big game for the Warriors’ two-time MVP Steph Curry who finished with 28 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds while shooting 11-17 from the field and 6-8 from the three-point line.

To illustrate how great of a team win it was, two of the other Warriors starters also played very well. Former #1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins scored 20 points on 8-17 shooting while making 50% of his three-pointers on 6 attempts.

Recently mentioned trade piece and current Warriors starter Kelly Oubre Jr., finished the game with 18 points, 6 rebounds, and shot 8-14 from the field and 2-6 from three. Much more along the lines of Golden State’s expectations when the team traded for him following Klay Thompson’s right Achilles tear.

Yet following the game, the biggest headline may have come from a Detroit Pistons reserve player and Thompson’s response.

McGruder Exchanges Words Following Warriors Win

After the win, Piston guard Rodney McGruder followed a few of the Warriors players towards their tunnel and had to be stopped by a few members of the Pistons staff per ESPN NBA reporter Nick Friedell.

“Pistons swingman Rodney McGruder just went all the way down near the Warriors tunnel after the game and was yelling at some Warriors players as they made their way off the floor. He had to be pushed back a couple times by Pistons staffers because he was getting heated.”

It seems the situation arose from a moment during the game when Warriors reserve forward Juan Toscano-Anderson had words with Pistons guard Wayne Ellington.

Thompson Says McGruder Will Be “Out the League Soon”

The reporters following the game weren’t the only people who had something to say about McGruder. Thompson joined the Warriors commentators Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike during the third quarter of the game and after the game had completed.

It was then, prior to his interview with Curry, that Thompson commented on the situation in what can be viewed as him throwing shots at McGruder.

“I don’t know, this dude might be out of the league soon, he might be mad about that,” Thompson said as Kelenna and Fitz reacted with nervous laughter. “Over here trying to start something like he’s a good player or something. Like bro get outta here.”

Rodney McGruder walked over to the Warriors bench after the game so the broadcast team asked Klay Thompson what was going on: "This dude might be out the league soon, he might be mad about that. Who knows." (🎥 @NBCSAuthentic) pic.twitter.com/gNFd9zlr4r — KNBR (@KNBR) January 31, 2021

Aside from the tiff, Thompson later commented on how his recovery process is going and how much it pains him to not be with the team.

“I’m living good. To be back in the building that I’m so eagerly awaiting to play in,” Thompson stated to reporters via ESPN. Just a little bored at times. Stuff’s slow with trying to let my Achilles heal and get to the next stage, which is mobility work, but I’m feeling good. I’m happy to be with my teammates, obviously.

“Unfortunately, I’m not playing. It kills me every day, but I plan on playing for a long time, and I don’t want to have any mishaps come this rehab.”

