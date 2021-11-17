Warriors Star Stephen Curry Congratulated by Pistons Hall-of-Famer

Every time the Golden State Warriors have taken the court this season, it seems like Stephen Curry is setting or breaking some kind of record.

The Dubs’ campaign is only 14 games young, yet Curry has already made team history in a game against the Sacramento Kings, dropped a 50-burger against the Atlanta Hawks and done some flat-out silly things on the court against the Charlotte Hornets. As part of a 37-point masterpiece in Tuesday night’s win against the Brooklyn Nets, Curry continued to move up the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Steph entered the action against Brooklyn at 17,799 career points, good for 70th all-time. In the contest, the Curry passed two Basketball Hall-of-Famers – forward Chet Walker and point guard Isiah Thomas.

Following the game, the legendary Detroit Pistons “Bad Boy” of the 1980s and early 1990s congratulated Curry on social media.

Congratulations @StephenCurry30 for passing me in scoring keep moving the game forward @warriors — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) November 17, 2021

Curry is now at 18,836 career regular season points and in 68th place on the all-time list.

Who’s Coming up on the NBA’s All-Time Scoring List?

Up next on the list of players for Curry to pass is former sharpshooting guard Jason Terry. Steph could conceivably pass Terry in the Warriors next game, as “The Jet” finished his career at 18,881 points, meaning that the Dubs’ star would need 46 points next time out to move ahead.

Following Terry is Chicago Bulls Hall-of-Famer Scottie Pippen, who registered 18,940 points in his career. Then, barring injury, Curry should certainly be able to coast by the next handful of players as he makes his way towards the 20,000-point benchmark.

Dale Ellis is currently 65th in all-time scoring at 19,004, Reggie Theus is next at 19,015, current Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard is 63rd at 19,173, Gail Goodrich is 62nd at 19,181 and Eddie Johnson is 61st at 19,202. The other eight former NBA players who are between Johnson and 20,000 points include Bob Lanier (19,248), Jamal Crawford (19,419), Terry Cummings (19,460), Tony Parker (19,473), Walter Davis (19,521), Clifford Robinson (19,591), Bernard King (19,655) and John Stockton (19,711).

Steph is off to as good, if not even better of a start scoring-wise as least season, so if he continues at a similar pace to his 2,015-point campaign in 2020-2021, the best shooter of all-time could be headed towards 21,000 by the end of the season.

Steph Gets Universal Praise After Brilliant Performance vs. Nets

Entering the mega-hyped Tuesday night affair against the Nets, Curry and Kevin Durant were arguably the two early frontrunners for the next NBA MVP award. If that was the case, then Curry has taken the clear advantage.

"He's a master at what he does … playing at an all-star, MVP, hall of fame level." KD talks about Steph's performance tonight pic.twitter.com/5TRNHhtIQQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 17, 2021

No. 30 even earned some “M-V-P” chants on Tuesday, which isn’t something new for Curry, but the fact that it was happening at the Barclays Center, with Durant on the court at the same time, was astounding.

Andrew Wiggins on Stephen Curry getting cheered in road arenas: “He’s an iconic figure.” — Rusty Simmons (@Rusty_SFChron) November 17, 2021

Steph will look to continue his MVP-caliber campaign next time out, when the Warriors face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.

