Warriors’ Steph Curry Admits to Seeking Advice From Bucs’ Tom Brady

Even if Golden State Warriors won’t admit it, Stephen Curry is already 33 years old. The “Baby-Faced Assassin” may still have one of the most infectious, child-like smiles and personalities in the NBA, but he’s bound to wear down eventually.

The two-time league MVP is apparently doing everything he can to put off that eventual reality, including reaching across the aisle for some advice from a certain 44-year-old NFL G.O.A.T.

Steph says he has spoken to Tom Brady about the best way to extend his career 🐐 (via @MontePooleNBCS)https://t.co/5zaDQk7TpD pic.twitter.com/YLN4pCeLAe — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) August 24, 2021

“Steph says he has spoken to Tom Brady about the best way to extend his career,” NBC Sports Bay Area & CA tweeted on Tuesday, followed by a goat emoji.

Curry told Warriors Insider Monte Poole that he’s admired Brady for a while now.

“I’ve actually talked to him, personally, about this. He’s at the point now where he can look back and talk about that with some authority and experience,” he said. “But even he said, in the moment, when he was in his early-30s, mid-30s, late-30s, it was always, ‘I think I’ve still got two more years in me. Stay. Do everything I can to sustain yourself and stay physically and mentally sharp.’ And then you look up and you’re saying that again, saying it the next two years. And you’re saying it again.”

Brady Has Long Had a Famously Strict Diet

There are a myriad of factors that have contributed to TB12’s insane ability to make “Father Time” look like a myth, but prime among them has been his well-chronicled, and very strict diet.

A January article from Men’s Health goes into detail of what the seven-time Super Bowl-champion will eat and perhaps more importantly, won’t eat. He calls it “The TB12 Method”.

“After he hops out of bed at 6 a.m., the first thing Brady reaches for is a 20-ounce glass of water infused with electrolytes. Then he sips a smoothie, which typically contains in blueberries, bananas, nuts, and seeds. Pretty normal,” the article says. “During his 8 a.m. workout, he drinks more electrolyte-infused water, followed by a post-workout protein shake.”

The article continues: “Brady stresses the importance of hydration and drinks anywhere between 12 to 25 glasses of water a day – which is probably enough to fill the fish tank you always wanted as a kid. However, Brady trains a lot harder than the average human being, so the 25 glasses of water make sense.”

Though Brady continues to be tough on himself and what he eats, the post’s authors – Paul Kita and Temi Adebowale – noted that he has eased up a bit over the years.

“Brady doesn’t mind treating himself, but if he does, it has to be worth it,” the article reads. “‘If I’m craving bacon, I have a piece. Same with pizza. You should never restrict what you really want. We’re humans, here for one life,’ the quarterback told Men’s Health. ‘What’s changed as I’ve gotten older is now if I want pizza, I want the best pizza. I don’t eat a slice that tastes like s— and then wonder, ‘Why am I eating s— pizza?'”

Steph and TB12 Have Both Racked up Extra Miles Due to Playoff Success

Just as Brady has collected an exorbitant number of extra miles on his NFL journey due to countless playoff runs, Curry has done the same in the NBA. After not making the postseason over his first three campaigns, Steph, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green led the Dubs to extra basketball in seven straight years from 2013 through 2019.

That run of course, also included five straight appearances in the NBA Finals starting in 2015. Curry’s overall playoff numbers are astounding.

He’s played in 22 total series – with only six of them resulting in four-game sweeps – which have added up to 112 games. It’s important to point out that in the 22 postseason series, Curry has missed six games due to injury – all coming in 2016.

The Warriors have gone 77-35 in those playoff games with Curry in the fold and when he’s been in uniform, he rarely comes off the court, averaging 37.8 minutes per contest in the playoffs.

“It’s all about staying in the moment, and not fast-forwarding, putting too much pressure on yourself to reach that milestone. You do everything now to set yourself up for now and the future. Staying in the moments is all a part of getting there,” Curry told Poole. “So, the vision is there. But I’m looking forward to the next 12 months.”

