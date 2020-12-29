Warriors’ Steph Curry Says Team ‘Needed’ Bulls Win

The Golden State Warriors‘ slow start to begin the NBA’s 2020-21 season isn’t something most expected. Just a week before the NBA Draft, many expected the Warriors to compete with the Los Angeles Lakers for the title of the western conference’s best team.

Unfortunately, the Warriors then lost their All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson to a right Achilles tear which will require him to miss the entire season. During training camp, two of the Warriors starters, former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green and #2 selection of the 2020 Draft James Wiseman, both tested positive for coronavirus and missed the team’s preseason games.

As the season began, the team’s star Steph Curry got off to a slow start shooting 25.7% from beyond the three-point line through the team’s first three games. Additionally, rising star Andrew Wiggins and the newly acquired swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. have both struggled to shoot from the field as well. Not to mention, the team’s backup center, Marquesse Chriss, broke his Fibula in practice and will also miss the remainder of the season.

Despite these setbacks, the Warriors still believe in themselves, and in one another, and were able to pull off a last-second win against the Chicago Bulls thanks to reserve guard Damion Lee making a game-winning three-point shot.

Follow the Heavy on Warriors Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Curry’s Emphasis on the Win

Following the shot, Curry spoke to NBCSports “Warriors Postgame Live” host Bonta Hill and analysts Chris Mullin and Dorell Wright about how much the team needed this win to get going.

“We needed that one. It has been an interesting start to the season, and, you know, in the NBA, you just gotta build any type of momentum to kind of get pointed in the right direction. We’ve got a lot of guys that are staying ready and committed to doing whatever it takes to keep getting better. It wasn’t pretty at all, but we showed some competitive fire down the stretch.”

“Just to get that first one, it’s huge,” Curry continued on to say. “We talked about it all preseason. To start this year, we’ve got a young group and a different group and it’s not going to look the same as years past. But to just get that monkey off your back, get a win, get some morale, have something to smile about, it means a lot.”

Curry’s Comments on Team’s Play

That will certainly be a positive boost to the team as they look to move forward in their next game against the Detroit Pistons. Knowing that they have what it takes to band together and get a win, Curry alluded to what the team must do to get their next victory.

“The way that we play, we’re still trying to hit the open guy, and we have a lot of encouragement from guys on the bench to just keep shooting,” Curry explained. “And, at the end of the day, you can hear the noise, you can look at the stat sheet, you can get that in your head that you’re not shooting well, but there’s other things that you have to do on the floor to help a team win. And then when shots fall, that’s when the floodgates open.

“Myself included. I’ve gotta shoot the ball better, more consistently. A night like tonight when nothing’s going early, and then you find it in the second half, especially the fourth quarter, it’s good to see that.”

READ NEXT: Analyst Sounds off Saying This Season Will ‘Expose’ Steph Curry