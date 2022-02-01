Warriors’ Steve Kerr Talks ‘Incredibly Arrogant’ Stephen Curry

It’s no secret that Stephen Curry is one of the greatest players in NBA history. Curry broke the NBA’s all-time 3-point record on December 16 at just 33 years old and now adds on to that record every time he makes a three.

The Athletic has been counting down their top 75 players in NBA history and recently ranked Curry 15th all-time. His list of accomplishments is well known: a two-time MVP (2015 and 2016), three-time NBA champion (2015, 2017, and 2018), and the above-mentioned all-time 3-point record.

The article also takes a look at what makes Curry great beyond just the obvious accomplishments–including an eye-opening description from his longtime coach.

What Makes Curry Great

“He’s incredibly arrogant on the floor and humble off the court,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “I think that’s a really powerful combination.”

Few would know more about what makes Curry great than his head coach. Nothing can encapsulate Curry’s arrogance on the court more than when he turns his back on a three-pointer before it goes in.





When talking about Curry and his greatness, many will also cite the impact he has had on the way the game is played. The three-point shot has never been more popular than it is today and that’s in large part because of Curry and his success.

“I love Steph so much,” Allen Iverson once said on Complex Sports’ Load Management podcast. “That’s why I made him my point guard. I think he changed the game sort of like I did. Greatest shooter that will ever play the game — that’s what I think. The greatest basketball player I’ve seen with a jumper and handles like that. I’m just a big Steph Curry fan.”

Same “Ilk” as the Greats

Whenever people talk about the greatest of anything in sports there will always be comparisons. Jordan or LeBron, 1996 Bulls vs 2017 Warriors, and many others have become normal conversations in sports greatness debates. So how does Curry stack up when talking about other NBA greats? This excerpt from The Athletic’s article on Curry answers that well.

Wilt Chamberlain left people speechless as a mobile giant. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar astonished with a trick shot that never missed. Michael Jordan, and Dr. J before him, took everyone’s breath away by walking on air, and Magic Johnson mesmerized with passes suggesting he had another set of eyes somewhere on his head. Their special greatness, the hold they had on viewers, extends beyond the data explaining their worth. Curry is of their ilk. A mere mortal in stature who slays giants from a distance. And the trademark of his greatness, the autograph authenticating his legend, is his look-away 3. Nothing trumpets his unique brilliance like being so sure a long-distance shot is going in that he doesn’t even see it go in. He stamps his mastery of basketball’s most pivotal act by declaring the absence of doubt when he shoots.

Beyond that Curry has helped revitalize a franchise that had been struggling to compete for a championship since the late ’70s. For his career, Curry has averaged 24.3 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game. He’s a career 42.8% shooter from three and is the career leader in free-throw percentage at 90.7%. When you consider his accomplishments, impact, and numbers it’s no question that Curry is one of the best players of all time.