Shorthanded Warriors May Be Forced to Suit up Assistant Coach: Insider

The Golden State Warriors are ravaged by injury and illness, but one insider believes that the solution to their lack of depth may already be sitting on the bench — as an assistant coach.

After losing rookie center James Wiseman to a season-ending injury and days later losing two players for an extended stretch due to the league’s health and safety protocol, the Warriors are looking at facing a critical stretch with some big holes in the rotation. With just 10 players available for the latest game, one reporter believes the Warriors could end up turning to player-mentor coach Leandro Barbosa to round out the rotation in the time of need.

Warriors Rotation Takes Hit

Both Kent Bazemore and Damion Lee are out for an extended stretch, with Lee reportedly testing positive for COVID-19 and Bazemore caught in the league’s health and safety protocol. The Warriors were still able to win on Friday against the Denver Nuggets, but had a bench of just 10 players and no room for error.

As the San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letourneau noted, head coach Steve Kerr has floated the idea of turning to the 38-year-old former Warrior-turned-coach in Barbosa, who had more than a decade of experience in the NBA. Barbosa had a successful stint with the Warriors, and had turned in a strong season in a league in his native Brazil before joining Golden State’s coaching staff.

Kerr said that he was confident Barbosa would be able to perform well on a 10-day contract if the team decided to go that route.