Warriors Could Target Timberwolves Star in Offseason Blockbuster: Report

The Golden State Warriors opted to hold onto two valuable assets at the trade deadline, but one report suggests that the team may change course this summer and use both to land a superstar big man.

Ahead of the now-passed trade deadline, a number of reports suggested that the Warriors could flip rookie center James Wiseman or the top-three protected draft pick that came from the Minnesota Timberwolves from last year’s D’Angelo Russell trade. None of the projected deals panned out, but there could be another shot this summer.

Warriors Land All-Star Big Man

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus speculated that the Warriors could have a big decision coming — whether to hold onto the Minnesota pick and continue spending time to slowly develop the now-injured Wiseman, or package them together for a more immediate return. The team is expected to get Klay Thompson back next season after he lost the year to a torn Achilles, and Curry has an unknown number of years remaining in his peak. Some believe that the team may decide against a long-term project in Wiseman and the potential Minnesota pick.

If Golden State were to adopt a win-now mentality, the two combined — and potentially packaged with the Warriors’ own pick — could net a significant return, Pincus speculated. That may put them in range for Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl Anthony-Towns, who could be looking for a new home and a chance to play for a winning program.

Sources: James Wiseman will get surgery on his meniscus later this week, determining his still unknown return timetable. Here is a full update on the most significant situation within the Warriors right nowhttps://t.co/YgtYapOksS — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 14, 2021

“What could the Warriors get in return for Wiseman, the Minnesota pick and their own first (if top-20)?” Pincus posed. “Will the Washington Wizards finally look to trade Bradley Beal? How long will Karl-Anthony Towns accept playing for one of the worst teams with the Timberwolves? Will Kawhi Leonard choose to leave the Los Angeles Clippers, and if so, to join the Warriors?”

It was not clear if the Wolves would be willing to part with Towns, and others have already thrown cold water on reports that Golden State could go after Leonard, but the report suggests that the assets the team held onto at the trade deadline could still hold significant value.

Warriors Could Make Other Moves

Pincus is not the only insider to predict some big offseason moves for the Warriors. Others reached the same conclusion, believing that the Warriors will gear up for another title run to make the most of Curry’s remaining time at his peak.

Karl-Anthony Towns. Sheesh. You're not supposed to be that tall and drive, go into a euro, right into a contested floater. pic.twitter.com/qvbTIhebAC — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) April 8, 2021

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz believes the Warriors could trade Wiseman and swingman Andrew Wiggins to the Toronto Raptors for PF/C Pascal Siakam and center Chris Boucher. Swartz noted that he could be an important addition if Golden State wants to jump back into title contention.

His ability as a willing passer and defender fits the Warriors’ DNA, and his play in the 2019 Finals (19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists on 50.5 percent shooting) was a big reason why Golden State wasn’t able to three-peat. A frontcourt of Siakam and Draymond Green could mix and match defensively while still giving the Warriors a third scorer behind Curry and Thompson.

