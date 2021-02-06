Warriors Give A Major Injury Update on Rookie Center’s Recovery Process

To begin the Golden State Warriors game against the Dallas Mavericks it was noted in the TNT broadcast that none of their available players were taller than the Mavericks star forward Luka Dončić. This is due to the barrage of injuries the team has faced this season to their frontcourt players.

Excluding the devastating injury to All-Star guard Klay Thomspon, the team was without their forward Eric Paschall, forward Kevon Looney, center Marquese Chriss, and rookie center and #2 overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft James Wiseman. Every single one of those players was out due to injury.

Granted, the team was able to pull off a big victory against Dallas winning 147-116, however that won’t cut it as they move further into their season. Recently, the team provided an update on their rookie and how soon he can be expected to play again.

Kerr’s Update on Wiseman’s Injury Status

The Warriors had a day off in between their win against Dallas and their next game against them. With that, Golden State’s head coach Steve Kerr joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon, Ratto & Kolsky” show and gave context on how soon Wiseman will be able to rejoin their depleted lineup.

“He’s coming along, so we don’t anticipate he’ll be out much more for another week or so,” Kerr said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “That’s great news, and then when he does come back, we’re just going to continue to help him develop.”

James Wiseman Becomes Youngest Warrior to EVER Score 25+ Points – Jan. 27, 2021James Wiseman scored 25 points (9-14 FG, 3-3 3FG) to go along with 6 rebounds and 2 blocks to propel the Golden State Warriors to a 123-111 victory over the Timberwolves. Wiseman became the first Warriors player under the age of 20 to score at least 25 points in a game in team history (regardless… 2021-01-28T06:02:04Z

“We think we can do both, and within all of that, we’ve gotta find ways to help James understand the NBA game more and more each day. And if that means adding something or trying to fit him into a different scheme, then we’ll throw that at him. And if we don’t think he’s ready for that, then we won’t.”

Wiseman’s Former Coach Has Expectations For Him

This season had been up and down for the rookie center. Without a training camp due to testing positive for coronavirus and only playing in three collegiate games before being held out due to NCAA violations, the games this season are the most he’s played since high school.

It’s been a whirlwind for him to understand and process while playing but his former collegiate coach, and former NBA All-Star, Anfernee “Penny” Hardway previously spoke about how often he talks to Wiseman and what he can provide for the team.

“Watched every game, talked after every game,” Hardaway said via The Athletic. “He’s been doing really well. I told him I was proud of him. But between me and him, we have certain standards where we want him to stay.”

“The Golden State Warriors desperately need a rim protector,” Hardaway said. “Anytime someone goes to the rim, go rim protect. Because I’ve seen him allow guys to lay the ball up when he should’ve been athletic, came over weak side and blocked it.”

If Wiseman is able to return within the next week it will be an enormous boost for the team. Giving them a formidable presence in the paint will be crucial for the team to succeed long-term and Wiseman seems aware enough to know this and adjust as needed.

