Warriors Provide Big Update on Injured All-Star Andrew Wiggins

The Golden State Warriors are officially going through it on the injury front, getting dealt multiple bad hands in rapid succession recently. Of course, the big story in the Dubs’ corner of the basketball universe is that Stephen Curry is going to be out for a while with a shoulder subluxation.

He’s far from the only baller on the team’s injured list, however.

Entering the Warriors’ Friday night bout with the Philadelphia 76ers, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala were all listed as being out of commission. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson was listed as questionable with left knee soreness. And any time Thompson shows up on the report — even as he’s routinely load/injury managed — it’s enough to give Dub Nation pause.

Things aren’t all bad for Golden State, though. Not only did Steph avoid surgery with his shoulder setback, one of the team’s other All-Stars looks to be nearing his return after being out for several games.

Andrew Wiggins Ramping Up Activity Ahead of Return

Andrew Wiggins goes off for 36 points in Warriors' 120-101 win over Rockets | NBC Sports Bay Area The Warriors Postgame Live crew breaks down Andrew Wiggins' team-high 36-point performance in the win over Houston. Monte Poole says that 2020 trade with the Timberwolves just keeps looking better. Following Saturday's win against the Rockets, Steve Kerr discussed what the Warriors still need to work on going forward and also commented on Draymond Green… 2022-12-04T05:12:52Z

Per an announcement from the Warriors on Thursday, Wiggins’ adductor injury has progressed to the point where he can resume on-court activity. So, while he’s out for the Sixers game, it appears as though the former No. 1 overall pick will be back out there sooner rather than later.

“Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, who has missed the team’s last five games, was re-evaluated earlier today in Philadelphia,” the update read. “Following the evaluation, Wiggins has been cleared to participate in practices/shootarounds with the team. His return to play will be determined by his continued progress.”

Wiggins last suited up for the Warriors on December 3 against the Houston Rockets, a game that may have been his best in a Dubs uniform.

In 34 minutes of play during the blowout win, the standout wing dropped 36 points on 14-of-19 shooting, hitting a career-high eight threes and adding five boards, two assists, two steals and a block in the process.

One could make the argument that he’s been Golden State’s best non-Steph player this season; at the least, the team has struggled when he hasn’t played. For the year, the Dubs are 16.3 points per 100 possessions better when Wiggins is on the floor. And they’re just 1-6 in the games he didn’t play in.

Warriors Drop Multiple Spots in Power Rankings

After showing signs of life during the first week-plus of December, the Warriors are suddenly reeling once more with mounting losses and key injuries. Consequently, they dropped five spots from No. 10 to No. 15 in Bleacher Report‘s latest NBA power rankings.

Wrote B/R’s Andy Bailey: