Major Update on Injuries to Warriors All-Star & Former No. 2 Overall Pick

The Golden State Warriors have looked like the best team in the NBA through 12 games. And things may be getting a whole lot better for Steve Kerr’s crew in the not-too-distant future.

As relayed by The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, five-time All-Star Klay Thompson and former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman aren’t with the Warriors for their current road trip. While the rest of the team was in Charlotte on Sunday to take on the Hornets, the injured duo remained in the Bay Area with Rick Celebrini and some other coaches.

However, Golden State is bringing players into its facility to scrimmage with both, per Slater. Moreover, the current expectation is that Thompson and Wiseman’s workouts will be advancing to the point where they’re playing five-on-five with full contact.

It’s a major step in the rehab process for both players, and perhaps the harbinger of impending doom for the rest of the Association.

Thompson, of course, hasn’t played in an actual game since the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. He was an early departure during Game 6 of the series when he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee.

After going under the knife and engaging in a months-long rehab process, he later fell prey to a torn right Achilles tendon during a pick-up game, prolonging his absence for another year.

Meanwhile, Wiseman’s last action came in an April 10 game against the Houston Rockets. Shortly thereafter, it was revealed that he had suffered a torn right meniscus, which also required surgery and a lengthy recovery time.

Despite their being out of the lineup, though, the Warriors have been playing their best basketball in years.

Aside from owning a league-best 11-1 record as of this writing, the team’s outrageous net rating of 14.1 is more than double that of the No. 2 Miami Heat. The Warriors also boast the Association’s top effective field goal percentage (56.1), assist percentage (69.8) and are giving up just 98.7 points per 100 possessions, another No. 1 mark.

So, What Exactly Are Their Timetables?

Although Warriors fans have been waiting for literal years for Thompson to get back on the court, they’ll have to wait just a bit longer to see it happen. On Saturday, Jordan Schultz tweeted the following re: when he might be back in the lineup:

Source: Klay Thompson is making “steady progress” and is 5-6 weeks away from his long anticipated return. I’m told Klay is in “great shape” and close to playing 5s, which is paramount to him being cleared. The 11-1 #Warriors play at the #Suns on X-Mas Day.

Where Wiseman is concerned, however, it could be an earlier holiday that fans are circling on their calendars. Specifically, he could be back in the lineup during the week of Thanksgiving.

