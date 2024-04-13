Bryson DeChambeau’s Hat Logo Turns Heads at the Masters

Bryson DeChambeau’s hat logo has been the talk of the Masters as the golfer is sporting a different look than the majority of competitors. DeChambeau’s hat and shirt features a skull-like golf ball with tees in place of the crossbones.

What is the meaning of DeChambeau’s hat at the Masters? DeChambeau and other LIV golfers have agreed to wear their team apparel at Augusta National. Unlike the PGA Tour, LIV Golf features teams, and DeChambeau is part of the Crushers GC squad.

DeChambeau’s hat and shirt is not related to a sponsorship deal. The golfer’s clothing features this Crushers logo. It is a distinct look as golfers typically wear hats featuring a golf-related brand or apparel sponsors.

While on the PGA Tour, DeChambeau traditionally sported a Puma hat, one of his sponsors at the time. Now, DeChambeau is all-in on the Crushers, and fans are very confused by the logo’s meaning.

DeChambeau’s Hat Meaning Explained: What Does the Crushers’ Logo Mean at the Masters?

The Crushers roster consists of Dechambeau and the following three golfers: Paul Casey, Charles Howell III and Anirban Lahiri. Here’s how LIV Golf describes the Crushers name.

“There are no half-measures with Crushers. As the name suggests, they’re all about boldness and confidence,” the Crushers’ website details. “They’re here to win, and they’re here to show the rest of the world how it should be done.

“That’s right… when Bryson and his boys are on the tee, class is in session. This is a team that isn’t just thinking outside the box. It’s crushing the box, then building a better one. Because while there’s no such thing as perfection, the quest for greatness never ends.”

Bryson DeChambeau’s LIV Golf Deal: How Much Money Is the Golfer Making?

Bryson DeChambeau RIPPED a Masters directions sign out of the way that was blocking his shot on the 13th hole 🤣 Officials made Bryson return the sign and he eventually birdied that hole 😅 pic.twitter.com/OfoCDD44CP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 12, 2024

There is a reason why DeChambeau is decked out in his LIV Golf gear at the Masters. DeChambeau inked a lucrative deal to bolt the PGA Tour for LIV Golf back in 2022. The star golfer labeled the $125 million being reported as a “little low” compared to the actual number for his LIV Golf deal.

“I mean, for what’s reported, it’s somewhat close,” DeChambeau noted during a July 7, 2022 interview with the “Country Club Adjacent” podcast. “… It’s a four and a half year deal. I could definitely tell you that and a lot of it was up front, which is great. And then it all makes sense for the future as well.

“… Look, what’s cool about it though is that I’ve already put it in places that make sense. Whether it’s my foundation or real estate, being able to build a multi-sport complex or taking care of my family and taking care of what we have going on with our content creation with Regecy, numerous other other things, too.”

LIV is looking to make some of this money back by selling several of these Crushers hats online. DeChambeau is hoping to pair his Crushers gear with his first green jacket by winning the Masters. We’re not so sure the Augusta members would be thrilled to throw on a green jacket over DeChambeau’s LIV golf polo.