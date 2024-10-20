Trump Expresses Awe Over Arnold Palmer’s Manhood: ‘That’s Unbelievable’

Former President Donald Trump praised golfing legend Arnold Palmer’s manhood in a Pennsylvania campaign appearance, and video of the comments is going viral.

“Arnold Palmer was all man. And I say that all in due respect to women, and I love women. But this guy, this guy. This is a guy that was all man. This man was strong and tough,” Trump said.

Trump made the comments about the legendary golfer’s manhood at a campaign appearance on October 19 in Palmer’s Pennsylvania hometown of Latrobe, according to The Hill.

“And I refuse to say it, but when he took the showers with the other pros, they came out of there. They said, ‘Oh my God. That’s unbelievable,’” Trump said, laughing. “I had to say it. I had to say it. We have women that are highly sophisticated here, but they used to look at Arnold as a man.”

“But he was really something special. Arnold was something special,” Trump continued. “I just want to tell you that you’re really lucky … it’s an honor for me to be here because of him. He was a great man. I don’t think there would be golf to the extent that you have it today without the great Arnold Palmer.”

The Hill referred to the comments as Trump’s “ribald rally remarks about Arnold Palmer’s genitalia.”

Donald Trump Has Praised Arnold Palmer Before, Calling Him a ‘Great Man,’ Video Shows

It’s not the first time that Trump has spoken about Palmer. In 2022, he said he once spoke with Palmer about their golfing talents and how they would have compared.

“I could build a giant Walmart in between our two balls,” Palmer told him, Trump recounted.

“Arnold was great. He was a great man,” he added in that appearance.

In 2020, Trump shared a video featuring Palmer on X and wrote, “I’m going to Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the home of the late, great Arnold Palmer – There was nobody like him. I got to know Arnold well, played golf with him, and miss him. See you tonight in Latrobe!” That video was from a “2010 ad for his Golf Channel show,” The New York Times reported.

“Mr. Trump. Mr. Trump. I’m trying to putt over here,” Palmer says in the video.

Arnold Palmer’s Daughter told The New York Times That Her Dad Was ‘Appalled’ by Trump’s ‘Lack of Civility’

According to The New York Times, Palmer died just weeks before the 2016 election and was “politically conservative: He was close to Dwight D. Eisenhower and liked Gerald Ford; He played a few rounds with Bill Clinton,” and once described Clinton as a “phony.”

However, Palmer’s daughter Peg Palmer told The Times, “My dad didn’t like people who act like they’re better than other people. He had no patience for people who are dishonest and cheat. My dad was disciplined. He wanted to be a good role model. He was appalled by Trump’s lack of civility and what he began to see as Trump’s lack of character.”

She told the Times of an incident in Which Palmer saw Trump on TV during the 2016 campaign. “My dad made a sound of disgust — like ‘uck’ or ‘ugg’ — like he couldn’t believe the arrogance and crudeness of this man who was the nominee of the political party that he believed in,” she told The Times. “Then he said, ‘He’s not as smart as we thought he was.’”

She added to the newspaper: “What would my dad think of Donald Trump today? “I think he’d cringe.”