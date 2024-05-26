Grayson Murray’s Parents Release His Cause of Death, Say It’s a ‘Nightmare’

Golf star Grayson Murray’s parents have released his cause of death, and they say he “took his own life.”

The statement was released through the PGA Tour, which posted it on X on May 26, the day after the Tour announced Murray had died at the age of 30.

“A statement below from Grayson’s parents, Eric and Terry Murray,” the PGA Tour wrote. “If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please call the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the United States at 988 or visit their website at http://988lifeline.org.”

In the statement, Murray’s parents said the situation is a “nightmare,” and added, “Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now.”

Grayson Murray’s Parents, Eric and Terry Murray, Wrote That They Have ‘So Many Questions That Have No Answers’

In the statement released by the PGA, Murray’s parents Eric and Terry Murray wrote that they hope people will “honor Grayson by being kind to one another.”

“We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare. We have so many questions that have no answers. But one,” they wrote.

“Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and – it seems – by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed,” they wrote.

“We would like to thank the PGA tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now,” they added. “Please respect our privacy as we work through this incredible tragedy, and please honor Grayson by being kind to one another. If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else. Thank you.”

Grayson Murray Spoke Openly About His Battles With Depression, Anxiety & Alcohol

Murray spoke openly to the public about battling depression, anxiety and alcohol. An interview his father gave to NBC Sports in 2017 about his son’s mental health issues also discussed the aftermath of a severe concussion.

Murray wrote on Instagram in July 2023 about maintaining his sobriety from alcohol. “78 days ago i had my last drink. I was 648th in the world. flash forward and i’m 156th in the world,” he wrote. “I’ve put in a lot of hard work in other areas of my life since then as well. If something is holding you back from something great it’s about making sacrifices. I got a long ways to go to achieve my ultimate goals but i’m living proof that a little change can be the difference in something great in your life. All it takes is self discipline and a great support team.”

According to NBC Sports, Murray leaves behind a fiancee. He “was engaged to be married to Christiana Ritchie, whom he met in 2021,” the network reported. He was a two-time winner of the PGA Tour, NBC Sports reported.