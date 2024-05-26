Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson Candidly React to Grayson Murray’s Death

Saddened members of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf reacted to the surprising news of golfer Grayson Murray’s death. The PGA Tour announced Murray’s death on May 25, 2024. Murray was just 30 years old at the time of his passing and the cause of death has not been announced.

Murray had withdrawn from the Charles Schwab Challenge on the previous day after nearly completing the first two rounds. Justin Thomas was among the pro golfers who provided candid reactions to Murray’s passing.

“Speechless to hear about Grayson,” Thomas noted in a May 25 message on X. “Guy had been through so many ups and downs to get where he was. I hurt so much for his family and the people closest to him. My condolences and deepest sympathies.”

Bubba Watson reflected on his recent visit with Murray at the 2024 Masters. Watson described life as “fragile” when reacting to the tragedy on social media.

“Very sad to hear the news of Grayson Murray’s passing today,” Watson said in a May 25 X message. “Life is so fragile… I was just hugging you at the Masters, telling you how proud of you I am. Thankful to have known you.

“My deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. He will be missed.”

Webb Simpson on Grayson Murray’s Death: ‘You Don’t Think It’s Real at First’

After playing the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, an emotional Webb Simpson reacted to the tragic news. Simpson described himself as “super thankful” for getting to spend time with Murray recently.

“I think I first met Grayson at my home club when Grayson was probably 8 years old, maybe 9,” Simpson told reporters on May 25. “And he was the first winner of the Webb Simpson Challenge junior tournament that I’ve had for 14 years. When you hear news like that over the phone, you don’t think it’s real at first. You hear the emotion coming from our swing coach, and then you realize it’s real.

“But I know that his mom was with him during the Wells Fargo Championship, and I think they were hanging out together. And I loved those two days we got together. So, I’m super thankful for getting some good time with him.”

Grayson Murray’s Parents Wanted the PGA Tour to Continue Charles Schwab Challenge, Says Commissioner

The PGA Tour opted to continue playing the Charles Schwab Challenge. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan pointed to a conversation with Murray’s parents as one of the reasons the event is continuing.

“I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play,” Monahan said in a statement released by the PGA Tour. “They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.”

Scottie Scheffler Declined an On-Camera Interview After Learning About Grayson Murray’s Death

Murray had a strong start to 2024 with a win at the Sony Open in Hawaii on January 14. The golfer had a top-10 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship less than two weeks before his death. It is a challenging weekend for the golfers still competing given their friendships with Murray.

“Scottie Scheffler understandably declined an on-camera interview after being informed of the Grayson Murray news, per Jim Nantz,” PGA Magazine’s Jeremy Schilling detailed in a May 25 message on X.