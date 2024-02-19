Hideki Matsuyama Won Twice as Much at the Genesis Than He Did Winning The Masters

At the start of the closing round at the 2024 Genesis Invitational, only two players since the year 2000 had trailed by six shots or more going into their final 18 holes and won a PGA Tour event by three strokes or more. But following Hideki Matsuyama’s blistering round at famed Riviera Country Club on Sunday, that list is now a group of three.

The previous two were Ben Crane at the 2003 BellSouth Classic and Bubba Watson at the 2018 Travelers Championship.

Trailing Patrick Cantlay by six strokes after 54 holes, Matsuyama fired a 9-under round of 62 to notch his ninth PGA Tour victory, finishing at 17-under for the week, three strokes clear of Will Zalatoris and Luke List. Cantlay ultimately finished tied for fourth at 13-under following a final-round 72.

As the Genesis is one of eight Signature Events on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule that features an elevated $20 million purse, Matsuyama pocketed the $4 million winner’s share, marking the highest single on-course payday of his career.

To put into perspective just how much these special events are paying these days, it’s nearly double the amount the Japanese superstar collected for his victory at the 2021 Masters, which earned him $2.07 million.

Hideki Matsuyama’s 62 Was the Lowest Final Round at Riviera in a PGA Tour Event

Matsuyama got off to a fast start in his final round at Riviera, carding a birdie at each of the first three holes, but then cooled off a touch with six straight pars to go out in 3-under 32.

He got hot again to open his final nine holes, again making three consecutive birdies, the last of which was capped off with an incredible 46-foot putt.

Following three consecutive pars, Matsuyama stood at 14-under through 14 holes and was part of a five-way tie for the lead.

The soon-to-be 32-year-old (he turns 32 on February 25) then reeled off another trio of birdies on Nos. 15-17, the first two of which were tap-ins after incredible approach shots, and finished at 17-under after a two-putt par on the 18th.

189 yards to 8 inches

160 yards to 6 inches … 🤯 https://t.co/2dBdKSDRqe pic.twitter.com/8Xcs28U2kj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 18, 2024

While he fell one shot short of Ted Tryba’s course record of 61, Matsuyama’s 62 marks the lowest score during the final round of any PGA Tour event held at Riviera.

The Full List of 2024 Genesis Invitational Payouts

As mentioned, Hideki Matsuyama collected the $4 million winner’s share of the $20 million purse and was one of three players to pocket seven-figure checks.

Tying for second, Zalatoris and List each collected $1.8 million. The trio that tied for fourth, Cantlay, Adam Hadwin, and Xander Schauffele each took home $866,667.

Here’s a look at the breakdown of the payouts at the 2024 Genesis Invitational.