Hideki Matsuyama Won Twice as Much at the Genesis Than He Did Winning The Masters

  • Updated
Hideki Matsuyama 2024 Genesis Invitational

Getty Hideki Matsuyama during the final round of the 2024 Genesis Invitational.

At the start of the closing round at the 2024 Genesis Invitational, only two players since the year 2000 had trailed by six shots or more going into their final 18 holes and won a PGA Tour event by three strokes or more. But following Hideki Matsuyama’s blistering round at famed Riviera Country Club on Sunday, that list is now a group of three.

The previous two were Ben Crane at the 2003 BellSouth Classic and Bubba Watson at the 2018 Travelers Championship.

Trailing Patrick Cantlay by six strokes after 54 holes, Matsuyama fired a 9-under round of 62 to notch his ninth PGA Tour victory, finishing at 17-under for the week, three strokes clear of Will Zalatoris and Luke List. Cantlay ultimately finished tied for fourth at 13-under following a final-round 72.

As the Genesis is one of eight Signature Events on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule that features an elevated $20 million purse, Matsuyama pocketed the $4 million winner’s share, marking the highest single on-course payday of his career.

To put into perspective just how much these special events are paying these days, it’s nearly double the amount the Japanese superstar collected for his victory at the 2021 Masters, which earned him $2.07 million.

Hideki Matsuyama’s 62 Was the Lowest Final Round at Riviera in a PGA Tour Event

Matsuyama got off to a fast start in his final round at Riviera, carding a birdie at each of the first three holes, but then cooled off a touch with six straight pars to go out in 3-under 32.

He got hot again to open his final nine holes, again making three consecutive birdies, the last of which was capped off with an incredible 46-foot putt.

Following three consecutive pars, Matsuyama stood at 14-under through 14 holes and was part of a five-way tie for the lead.

The soon-to-be 32-year-old (he turns 32 on February 25) then reeled off another trio of birdies on Nos. 15-17, the first two of which were tap-ins after incredible approach shots, and finished at 17-under after a two-putt par on the 18th.

While he fell one shot short of Ted Tryba’s course record of 61, Matsuyama’s 62 marks the lowest score during the final round of any PGA Tour event held at Riviera.

The Full List of 2024 Genesis Invitational Payouts

As mentioned, Hideki Matsuyama collected the $4 million winner’s share of the $20 million purse and was one of three players to pocket seven-figure checks.

Tying for second, Zalatoris and List each collected $1.8 million. The trio that tied for fourth, Cantlay, Adam Hadwin, and Xander Schauffele each took home $866,667.

Here’s a look at the breakdown of the payouts at the 2024 Genesis Invitational.

2024 Genesis Invitational Payouts
Finish Player Score Payout
1 Hideki Matsuyama -17 $4,000,000
T2 Will Zalatoris -14 $1,800,000
T2 Luke List -14 $1,800,000
T4 Adam Hadwin -13 $866,667
T4 Patrick Cantlay -13 $866,667
T4 Xander Schauffele -13 $866,667
7 Harris English -12 $700,000
8 Tom Hoge -11 $646,000
9 Jason Day -9 $600,000
T10 Tommy Fleetwood -8 $455,000
T10 Sam Burns -8 $455,000
T10 Scottie Scheffler -8 $455,000
T10 Eric Cole -8 $455,000
T10 Adam Svensson -8 $455,000
T10 J.T. Poston -8 $455,000
T16 Byeong Hun An -7 $329,000
T16 Max Homa -7 $329,000
T16 Cameron Young -7 $329,000
T19 Collin Morikawa -6 $251,400
T19 Ludvig Aberg -6 $251,400
T19 Viktor Hovland -6 $251,400
T19 Tony Finau -6 $251,400
T19 Adam Scott -6 $251,400
T24 Lee Hodges -5 $164,857
T24 Tom Kim -5 $164,857
T24 Rory McIlroy -5 $164,857
T24 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -5 $164,857
T24 Russell Henley -5 $164,857
T24 Beau Hossler -5 $164,857
T24 Corey Conners -5 $164,857
T31 Taylor Moore -4 $123,000
T31 Seamus Power -4 $123,000
T31 Brendon Todd -4 $123,000
T31 Mackenzie Hughes -4 $123,000
T35 Rickie Fowler -3 $106,500
T35 Lucas Glover -3 $106,500
T37 Sahith Theegala -2 $96,500
T37 Ben Griffin -2 $96,500
T39 Nicolai Hojgaard -1 $82,000
T39 Gary Woodland -1 $82,000
T39 Denny McCarthy -1 $82,000
T39 Nick Taylor -1 $82,000
T39 Kurt Kitayama -1 $82,000
T44 Emiliano Grillo E $62,400
T44 Andrew Putnam E $62,400
T44 Si Woo Kim E $62,400
T44 Sungjae Im E $62,400
T44 Brian Harman E $62,400
49 Cam Davis +2 $54,000
50 Charley Hoffman +4 $52,000
51 Chase Johnson +5 $51,000

 

Luke Norris covers golf for Heavy.com, focusing on both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. A native of central Illinois, Luke has been a sports writer and editor for over a decade, and his work has been featured at GiveMeSport, FanSided, Sportscasting, Sports Illustrated, Fox Sports, and ClutchPoints. More about Luke Norris

