Tiger Woods’ History at Riviera Isn’t as Bad as Some Make It Sound

Tiger Woods has long had a special relationship with Riviera Country Club, where the 15-time major champion will make his first official PGA Tour start in more than 10 months this week.

As a child, young Eldrick attended what was then known as the Los Angeles Open as a fan with his father, Earl. At the age of 16, the amateur phenom made his first-ever start on the PGA Tour at Riviera, firing respectable rounds of 72 and 75 but failing to make the cut.

Riviera Country Club, 1992. 16-year-old Tiger Woods makes his PGA Tour debut at the Los Angeles Open. pic.twitter.com/Za85IckAun — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) February 12, 2024

And since 2017, Woods has served as the host of the annual Genesis Invitational, as his TGR Foundation is the primary charitable beneficiary.

So, this course clearly means something to Tiger.

But despite all the special moments Woods has experienced at the famed Pacific Palisades track over the years, Riviera has also served as the setting where the 82-time PGA Tour winner has made his most career starts without earning a victory.

Even when Woods was dominating the golf world and taking trophy after trophy after trophy, he simply couldn’t figure out how to win at Riviera. In 14 career starts, the closest Tiger ever came to visiting the winner’s circle was a tie for second in 1999.

With that said, however, Woods’ history at Riviera isn’t as bad as some golf analysts have made it sound over the years. It just sounds bad because of the standard Tiger set for so long.

Tiger Woods Owns 8 Top-25 Finishes at Riviera Country Club

In his 14 career starts at Riviera, Woods has only missed the weekend four times. And the first two instances don’t even really count, as those were the two times he played the tournament as an amateur, in 1992 and 1993.

In 2006, Woods made the 36-hole cut, shooting 69-74 over the first two days, but withdrew due to a bout with the flu. The only other time Tiger failed to play the weekend was in 2018, when he’d played only twice in the previous 12 months due to the back troubles that cost him several years of his career.

So, taking those four starts out of play and focusing on the other 10 as a professional, the only two times he’s failed to crack the top 20 were in 2020 and 2023. Take a look.

Tiger Woods at Riviera Year Finish Score 1992 CUT 72-75 (+5) 1993 CUT 74-78 (+10) 1997 T20 70-70-72-69 (-3) 1999 T2 69-68-65-70 (-12) 2000 T18 68-70-69-72 (-5) 2001 T13 71-68-69-71 (-5) 2003 T5 72-68-73-65 (-6) 2004 T7 72-66-72-64 (-10) 2005 T13 67-70 (-5) 2006 WD 69-74 (+1) 2018 MC 72-76 (+6) 2019 T15 70-71-65-72 (-6) 2020 68 69-73-76-77 (+11) 2023 T45 69-74-67-73 (-1)

See, it’s really not that bad. If the 2005 tourney looks confusing with just two rounds, it’s because it was called after 36 holes due to weather.

Again, it’s just that Tiger was expected to win every single time he teed it in his prime. So it was a bit surprising when he didn’t, especially on a course with which he was so familiar.

But eight top-25s and a trio of finishes of seventh or better, including the runner-up in 1999, is still pretty impressive.

What’s wild is that Woods’ idol, Jack Nicklaus, who won 18 majors and 73 PGA Tour events during his illustrious career, never visited the winner’s circle at Riviera either.

Tiger Will Again Attempt to Tackle Riviera at the 2024 Genesis Invitational

Tiger will take his 15th crack at Riviera this week at the 2024 edition of the Genesis Invitational, thus making his first official start since withdrawing from The Masters last April due to plantar fasciitis, for which he underwent surgery two weeks later.

Woods returned to action in early December at the Hero World Challenge, where he also serves as the host, and finished 18th in the 20-player field.

Two weeks later, he teed it up with his son Charlie in the team-oriented PNC Championship, where the duo tied for fifth.

Woods will begin his week on Thursday, February 15, at 12:25 p.m. Eastern/9:25 a.m. alongside good friend Justin Thomas and 2019 U.S. Open champ Gary Woodland. The trio will play their second round at 2:54 p.m. Eastern/11:54 a.m. Pacific on Friday, February 16.

A win, however improbable, would be Tiger’s 83rd and would break a tie between him and Sam Snead for the most in PGA Tour history. And wouldn’t it be so sweet if that historic victory came at Riviera?

Stats courtesy of PGATour.com