The 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass is easily one of the most iconic holes in golf. While it doesn’t play long — it measures 137 yards on the scorecard but can play anywhere from roughly 120 to 150 yards — it’s long given the best players in the world fits during The Players Championship.

Look no further than Tiger Woods hitting two balls in the water en route to a quadruple-bogey seven during the second round of the 2019 Players for proof.

But every now and then, the famed “Island Green” yields a rare hole-in-one, many of which have come in recent years. Since the PGA Tour‘s flagship event began being contested on Pete and Alice Dye’s gem in 1982, a total of 14 players have made a hole-in-one on the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass during The Players Championship.

Of those 14, eight have come since 2016. And of those eight, five have come since 2022, the latest accrued by Ryan Fox in the first round of the 2024 event.

Here’s a quick look at every hole-in-one on the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass during The Players Championship.

Every Hole-in-One on the 17th Hole at TPC Sawgrass During The Players Championship

The first-ever hole-in-one on the 17th at TPC Sawgrass during The Players Championship was recorded by Brad Fabel in the first round of the 1986 event. The history-making ace ultimately didn’t help him, however, as he missed the cut.

As mentioned, the latest ace came from Ryan Fox during the first round of the 2024 tourney, which also proved to be a history-making shot as he became the first to record back-to-back eagles in The Players Championship after carding a three at the par-5 16th before his hole-in-one at the 17th.

Here’s the full list of aces on the “Island Green.”

Hole-in-One 17th Hole at TPC Sawgrass During The Players Championship Player Year Round Brad Fabel 1986 1 Brian Claar 1991 3 Fred Couples 1997 4 Joey Sindelar 1999 1 Paul Azinger 2000 3 Miguel Angel Jimenez 2002 1 Will Wilcox 2016 2 Sergio Garcia 2017 1 Ryan Moore 2019 1 Shane Lowry 2022 3 Hayden Buckley 2023 1 Aaron Rai 2023 3 Alex Smalley 2023 4 Ryan Fox 2024 1

Fred Couples Made an Epic Hole-in-Three on the 17th at TPC Sawgrass in 1999

Play

As seen above, Fred Couples made a hole-in-one on the 17th at TPC Sawgrass during the final round of the 1997 edition of The Players Championship, ultimately tying for 10th.

Two years later, the 1992 Masters champ provided another epic moment on the “Island Green” with one of the most unlikely pars one will ever see.

In the opening round of the 1999 Players, Couples found the water with his tee shot on the 17th, hitting his ball a few yards short of the putting surface. But instead of heading to the drop zone, which many players do, he instead opted to take his ensuing shot from the tee box.

And what happened next is still one of the most replayed shots in Players Championship history. Taking the same calm swing he always did, Couples dunked what was ultimately his third shot after taking his penalty right into the cup for arguably the most legendary par in PGA Tour history.