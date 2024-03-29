Hi, Subscriber

Longest PGA Tour Winning Streaks

PGA Tour flag

Getty A general view of a PGA Tour flag.

It’s difficult enough to win a golf tournament, let alone multiple in a row, which is what makes the list of the longest winning streaks in PGA Tour history so impressive.

To clarify, the streaks mentioned here refer to wins in consecutive starts made, not necessarily wins in consecutive weeks, although the same player holds both records.

With what very well could be the most unbreakable record in sports, the mark for the longest winning streak belongs to Byron Nelson, who took the winner’s paycheck in 11 consecutive starts during his 18-win season (also a record) in 1945. Nine of those victories came in successive weeks.

The second-longest streak belongs to Tiger Woods, who notched seven straight wins in 2006-2007. Woods is also tied for the third-longest streak, winning six consecutive starts from 1999-2000. Ben Hogan also took six straight in 1948. Tiger (2007-2008) and Hogan (1953) also each had a five-tournament winning streak.

Rounding out the top slots, Nelson (1945-1946) and Jack Burke Jr. (1952) own four-tourney streaks.

Every PGA Tour Winning Streak of 3 or Longer

Along with the streaks mentioned above, there have been 29 additional instances in which a player has won three consecutive starts, the most recent being Dustin Johnson in 2017.

Here’s a look at the complete list of the longest winning streaks in PGA Tour history.

Longest PGA Tour Winning Streaks
Player Streak Year(s)
Byron Nelson 11 1945
Tiger Woods 7 2006-2007
Ben Hogan 6 1948
Tiger Woods 6 1999-2000
Ben Hogan 5 1953
Tiger Woods 5 2007-2008
Byron Nelson 4 1945-1946
Jack Burke Jr. 4 1952
Walter Hagen 3 1923
Joe Kirkwood Sr. 3 1924
Bill Mehlhorn 3 1929
Horton Smith 3 1929
Paul Runyan 3 1933
Henry Picard 3 1939
Jimmy Demaret 3 1940
Ben Hogan 3 1940
Byron Nelson 3 1944
Sam Snead 3 1945
Ben Hogan 3 1946 (twice)
Bobby Locke 3 1947
Jim Ferrier 3 1951
Billy Casper 3 1960
Arnold Palmer 3 1960
Arnold Palmer 3 1962
Johnny Miller 3 1974
Jack Nicklaus 3 1975
Hubert Green 3 1976
Gary Player 3 1978
Tom Watson 3 1980
Nick Price 3 1993
David Duval 3 1997
Tiger Woods 3 2000
Tiger Woods 3 2001
Vijay Singh 3 2004
Rory McIlroy 3 2014
Dustin Johnson 3 2017

Tiger Woods Is Tied For the Longest Winning Streak in PGA Tour History at the Same Event

In addition to his many entries on the list of the longest PGA Tour winning streaks, Tiger Woods is also one of just five golfers to win the same event four years in a row, a feat he’s accomplished twice.

The first instance was at the tournament now known as the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, which Woods won for the first time during his record-setting 2000 campaign that featured nine victories, including three major championships.

Tiger then won at Bay Hill in 2001, 2002, and 2003 to complete the four-peat. He also won the event in 2008, 2009, 2011, and 2012.

Woods’ next four-peat came at the tourney now known as the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Having already won the event in 1999 and 2003, Tiger took the winner’s share of the purse in 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2008. He won it for a seventh time in 2013.

Joining Woods on the list of players to win the same PGA Tour event in four consecutive starts — no player has gotten to five — are Tom Morris Jr., Walter Hagen, Gene Sarazen, and, of course, Byron Nelson.

Golfers to Win Same PGA Tour Event 4 Starts in a Row
Player Tournament Years
Tom Morris Jr. The Open Championship 1868, 1869, 1870, 1872
Walter Hagen PGA Championship 1924, 1925, 1926, 1927
Gene Sarazen Miami Open 1927, 1928, 1929, 1930
Byron Nelson Tam O’Shanter Open 1941, 1942, 1944, 1945
Tiger Woods Bay Hill Invitational 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003
Tiger Woods Buick Invitational 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008

 

