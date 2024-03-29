It’s difficult enough to win a golf tournament, let alone multiple in a row, which is what makes the list of the longest winning streaks in PGA Tour history so impressive.

To clarify, the streaks mentioned here refer to wins in consecutive starts made, not necessarily wins in consecutive weeks, although the same player holds both records.

With what very well could be the most unbreakable record in sports, the mark for the longest winning streak belongs to Byron Nelson, who took the winner’s paycheck in 11 consecutive starts during his 18-win season (also a record) in 1945. Nine of those victories came in successive weeks.

The second-longest streak belongs to Tiger Woods, who notched seven straight wins in 2006-2007. Woods is also tied for the third-longest streak, winning six consecutive starts from 1999-2000. Ben Hogan also took six straight in 1948. Tiger (2007-2008) and Hogan (1953) also each had a five-tournament winning streak.

Rounding out the top slots, Nelson (1945-1946) and Jack Burke Jr. (1952) own four-tourney streaks.

Every PGA Tour Winning Streak of 3 or Longer

Along with the streaks mentioned above, there have been 29 additional instances in which a player has won three consecutive starts, the most recent being Dustin Johnson in 2017.

Here’s a look at the complete list of the longest winning streaks in PGA Tour history.

Longest PGA Tour Winning Streaks Player Streak Year(s) Byron Nelson 11 1945 Tiger Woods 7 2006-2007 Ben Hogan 6 1948 Tiger Woods 6 1999-2000 Ben Hogan 5 1953 Tiger Woods 5 2007-2008 Byron Nelson 4 1945-1946 Jack Burke Jr. 4 1952 Walter Hagen 3 1923 Joe Kirkwood Sr. 3 1924 Bill Mehlhorn 3 1929 Horton Smith 3 1929 Paul Runyan 3 1933 Henry Picard 3 1939 Jimmy Demaret 3 1940 Ben Hogan 3 1940 Byron Nelson 3 1944 Sam Snead 3 1945 Ben Hogan 3 1946 (twice) Bobby Locke 3 1947 Jim Ferrier 3 1951 Billy Casper 3 1960 Arnold Palmer 3 1960 Arnold Palmer 3 1962 Johnny Miller 3 1974 Jack Nicklaus 3 1975 Hubert Green 3 1976 Gary Player 3 1978 Tom Watson 3 1980 Nick Price 3 1993 David Duval 3 1997 Tiger Woods 3 2000 Tiger Woods 3 2001 Vijay Singh 3 2004 Rory McIlroy 3 2014 Dustin Johnson 3 2017

Tiger Woods Is Tied For the Longest Winning Streak in PGA Tour History at the Same Event

In addition to his many entries on the list of the longest PGA Tour winning streaks, Tiger Woods is also one of just five golfers to win the same event four years in a row, a feat he’s accomplished twice.

The first instance was at the tournament now known as the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, which Woods won for the first time during his record-setting 2000 campaign that featured nine victories, including three major championships.

Tiger then won at Bay Hill in 2001, 2002, and 2003 to complete the four-peat. He also won the event in 2008, 2009, 2011, and 2012.

Woods’ next four-peat came at the tourney now known as the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Having already won the event in 1999 and 2003, Tiger took the winner’s share of the purse in 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2008. He won it for a seventh time in 2013.

Joining Woods on the list of players to win the same PGA Tour event in four consecutive starts — no player has gotten to five — are Tom Morris Jr., Walter Hagen, Gene Sarazen, and, of course, Byron Nelson.