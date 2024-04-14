Max Homa Leans on Family’s Jewish Roots for Possible Epic Masters Dinner

Max Homa could be leaning on his family’s Jewish roots to potentially put together a menu for the 2025 Masters dinner. Heading into the final round of the 2024 Masters, Homa is one of the top contenders to win at Augusta National. Homa grew up in Burbank, California before attending Cal.

The good news is fans already got a preview of Homa’s potential Masters Champions dinner, but it is a work in progress. During a February 28, 2023 interview on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, a puzzled Homa reflected on what his menu would include if he wins the Masters.

“I don’t know what I would do. I’m half Jewish so maybe I’d throw in like my mom’s Motzah ball soup or something like that,” Homa explained. “Yeah, I’m not sure how everybody would feel about it, but I think I’m going to be very boring [meal].

“Everyone always does like a steak [and] a fish [dish]. I’m going to have to call somebody to figure out what kind of wine is real good.”

Here’s the hilarious clip of Homa explaining his process of putting together a potential Masters Champions dinner.

Max Homa’s Dad John Is an Acting Coach Who Has Worked With Notable Actresses Like Kirsten Dunst

Homa is one of the unique personalities on the PGA Tour, which includes his parents’ interesting careers. Homa’s dad John Homa is an acting coach who has worked with some of the top actresses like Kirsten Dunst and Michelle Williams. In fact, you can even check out his site to take one of his classes or workshops.

“I don’t think there are very many parallels [between acting and golf],” Homa told Golf.com’s Michael Bamberger during a February 23, 2021 feature. “But being raised by a man who teaches is always good and helpful, I feel, for a kid. [My father] knows his strengths, when it comes to teaching. And the moment I asked him about the golf swing, when I was a kid, he sent me to a coach.”

Max Homa Was Worried He Was Embarrassing His Mom Bonnie During The Match

Homa shared a funny moment during the exhibition event called The Match where he played with Rory McIlroy, Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang. At one point, a mic’d-up Homa was worried he was embarrassing his mom Bonnie Milstein.

“You guys are bad people … my mom’s watching,” Homa noted during the February 26 match, per the PGA Tour. “Could you imagine this? My mom’s going to watch me three-putt from 15 feet.”

Max Homa & Wife Lacey Homa Have a Son Named Cam

The golfer is also a proud husband and father. Homa and his wife Lacey Homa have one son named Cam. They have been in Augusta with the golfer during the 2024 Masters. Last year, Homa took to Instagram to celebrate his wife on Mother’s Day.

“Happy first Mother’s Day to the strongest, most loving person I could imagine!” Homa remarked in a May 14, 2023 Instagram post. “U impress me every day. If Cam could talk I think he’d ask for some food, but right after that he’d say how lucky he is to have such an amazing woman he gets to call Mom.

“Thank u so much for bringing this little man into the world. He makes every day brighter and I love u both so much. I’m proud of u @lacehoma 💙.”