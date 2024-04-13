Max Homa’s Wife Lacey Homa Is Golfer’s Biggest Fan at Masters

Max Homa’s wife Lacey Homa has had an up-close look at the golfer’s ascent on the PGA Tour. Lacey has been cheering on Max at Augusta National and was decked out in a green Masters hat along with a caddie-inspired white dress during Round 2.

Max’s wife has been taking fans along for the ride during Masters week with some epic TikTok content from Augusta. Lacey even caddied for Max during the Par 3 tournament to kick off the week’s festivities. One post included a video of the couple driving down the iconic Magnolia Lane with a brief rundown of the day’s itinerary.

“What a typical morning at the masters looks like for me,” Lacey said in the April 9, 2024 TikTok post. “Today I dropped Max off and then I needed to grab our bin. I didn’t realize that Cam had taken off his socks 😅 now were home and getting ready for Tuesday practice round!”

@lacehoma What a typical morning at the masters looks like for me. Today I dropped Max off and then I needed to grab our bin. I didn’t realize that Cam had taken off his socks 😅 now were home and getting ready for Tuesday practice round! #golflife #golfwife ♬ original sound – •

Max Homa’s Wife Lacey Had Multiple Surgeries During Pregnancy With Their Son Cam

The couple has one child, Cam, who has also been hanging out at Augusta. Cam rocked some Masters inspired Jordan 1s during the Par 3 tournament.

Max has been candid about the couple’s complicated pregnancy with Cam. The couple welcomed Cam to the world on October 30, 2022.

The golfer revealed that Lacey needed multiple surgeries during the pregnancy, which required an extended stay in the ICU back in 2022. Max labeled Lacey a “freaking super hero” for all that she went through to give birth to Cam.

“He is healthy, peaceful, and happy,” Max said in an October 31, 2022 Instagram post. “Full transparency, Lacey had some complications and had to have multiple surgeries. She spent quite a bit of time in the ICU.

“Fortunately, she was released to the postpartum room earlier today and finally got to be with me and reunited with Cam😊,” Max continued. “We are so happy and on the long road to recovery. Thank u to everyone who has reached out to help. It means the world to us. We are already so in love with him.💙

“P.S. My wife is a freaking super hero and I’ve truly never been more proud and impressed @lacehoma.”

Max Homa Dedicated an Adorable 1st Instagram Post to His Wife Lacey

Max is one of the most active PGA Tour members when it comes to social media. Yet, there was a time when the golfer did not have an Instagram page.

Back in 2020, Max made his first Instagram post and dedicated the inaugural message to his wife. The post came just a few months after the couple got married in November 2019.

“First IG post is of my beautiful new wife because 1) I love her and she always comes first, and 2) I’ve enjoyed being married and don’t wanna sleep on the couch tonight,” Max’s lighthearted message noted on January 27, 2020.

The couple are also the proud dog parents to Scotty. Max is hoping to be able to celebrate winning his first green jacket with the entire family.

