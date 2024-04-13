Max Homa Drops 2-Word Message on Tiger Woods During Masters 2024

Max Homa is living his best life during the 2024 Masters and played some of his best golf alongside Tiger Woods. Through the first two rounds at the Masters, Homa was tied for the lead along with Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler.

Homa admitted that it took some of the pressure off to play in the same group as Woods. The golfer has been public about Woods being one of the golfer’s he idolized growing up. Homa took to social media to reflect on starting the tournament with Woods.

“Cool day,” Homa said while posting a photo with Woods to his Instagram Story on April 12, 2024 following Round 2.

Here’s a look at Homa’s post that has social media buzzing.



Max Homa on Playing the Masters With Tiger Woods: ‘The Crowd Doesn’t Know You’re There’

Surprisingly, Homa revealed he felt less pressure playing with Woods than he would have in a different group. Homa noted that all the attention on Woods allowed him to get off to a hot start at Augusta National.

“At one point, I think we were leading, I imagine I would have felt more pressure, in a way, had I not been playing with Tiger,” Homa explained during an April 13 press conference. “So, I actually think that was a good thing. It may seem intense, I guess. I’m just very internal and quiet. So, I’m just observing.

“So, it was quite fun today and yesterday, to just observe the crowd and how they react to Tiger and what he does. So, it was just fun. Like I said, I don’t actually find it too difficult. He’s really easy to play with, and the crowd doesn’t know you’re there, which is pretty awesome.

“… Every single hole here, for the most part, you get a round of applause when you walk back to the tee, it’s really cool. It gets bigger when you’re playing better. The shouts get louder when you’re playing well and when you play with Tiger, they’re all for Tiger.”

Tiger Woods on Masters: ‘I Get a Chance to Win the Golf Tournament’

As for Woods, the star still has his eyes on adding another green jacket, even if the odds are long. After making the cut, Woods was candid about his belief that he remains in contention on the leaderboard.

“It means I have a chance going into the weekend,” Woods told reporters after Round 2 on April 12. “I’m here. I get a chance to win the golf tournament. … I’ve got my two rounds in. Just need some food and some caffeine, and I’ll be good to go.

“… I’m right there. I’m only, what, eight back [of the leaders] as of right now. I don’t think anyone is going to run off and hide right now.”

Woods may have broken the record for consecutive made cuts at Augusta National, but the star still has one thing on his mind. The golfer wants to win his sixth green jacket.