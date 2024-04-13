Tiger Woods Does Not Have a Girlfriend at Masters

All indications are that Tiger Woods does not have girlfriend as the golfer continues to impress at the 2024 Masters. Woods’ previous girlfriend Erica Herman had been a regular at PGA Tour events, but the couple went through a very public breakup in 2022. A source told the New York Post that Woods is not currently dating anyone.

“There’s no one to speak of,” one of Woods’ friends told the New York Post in an April 3, 2024 story.

Back in November 2023, Herman dropped a $30 million lawsuit she had filed against Woods. The breakup became a bit more complicated as Herman was the general manager at the golfer’s restaurant The Woods located in Jupiter, Florida.

“In dismissing this action, Erica Herman states that she was never a victim of sexual harassment or sexual abuse at the hands of Tiger Woods or any of his agents and it is her position that she has never asserted such a claim,” attorney Benjamin Hodas said in a statement to the Associated Press.

For now, Woods appears locked in on continuing his golf career, even if the star has decreased his number of tournaments. Here’s a look back at Woods’ previous relationships.

Tiger Woods & Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Have 2 Kids Together: Sam & Charlie

Woods was previously married to ex-wife Elin Nordegren before the couple divorced in 2010. Nordegren and Woods were married in Barbados on October 5, 2004.

The former couple have two kids together: daughter Sam and son Charlie. Despite a complicated breakup, People reported that the two are now on good terms as they co-parent their two children together. Nordegren is now in a relationship with former NFL tight end Jordan Cameron.



“They’re friends now,” a source told People in a March 29 story. “Everything that happened in the past is in the past. They both decided to be adults and to do what was best for the kids. So they get along really well. Tiger says really great things about Elin. He never complains about her, ever. … The kids love them both.”

Tiger Woods & Ex-Girlfriend Lindsey Vonn Broke Up in 2015

Woods later went on to date pro skier Lindsey Vonn in 2013 before the couple announced their breakup in 2015. Vonn has spoken positively about Woods since the split while pointing to the challenges of dating in the spotlight.

“We are friends and, of course, I’m happy that he is back and healthy,” Vonn told Entertainment Tonight in a January 2022 interview. “And it was a tough time for him. So I am just happy that he is back with his kids.”

Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman on Comeback Following the Car Accident: ‘Nothing Ever Surprises Me About Him’

Play

Herman was dating Woods when the golfer was involved in a serious car accident on February 23, 2021. Prior to their breakup, Herman praised Woods’ ability to beat the odds and return to the golf course in the years following the accident.

“I mean, nothing ever surprises me about him,” Herman told Golf.com’s Dylan Dethier during a December 27, 2022 feature story. “But he’d just worked so hard to be here, that was the one thing I knew: once he got here, he wasn’t going to go home.”