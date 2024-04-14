Max Homa’s Wife Lacey Homa Is Crushing It With Masters Content

Max Homa’s wife Lacey Homa may be giving the golfer a good run for the best social media game in the family. Max is known for being one of the top PGA Tour golfers on social media, but his wife has been providing fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the 2024 Masters.

Lacey has been posting daily videos to her popular TikTok page providing an exclusive look at Augusta National. During an interview with the Masters’ official YouTube channel, Lacey explained how she has witnessed Max achieve his goals like making it to Augusta National.

“I pinch myself all the time to make sure that it’s real,” Lacey said in the April 11, 2024 video. “We, again, have been together for 10 years and like these were things that he would tell me. And tell me all of his dreams and goals.

“And to watch him check them off, there’s just so much pride. I don’t even know how to put it in words when you see the person that you love the most just crushing it.”

Lacey reflected on why Augusta is so significant for the family. It has become extra special now that the couple is sharing this annual journey with their son Cam.

“We’re just so grateful to be here,” Lacey noted. “Any time you can come here it’s a good thing … You feel the energy here. You feel like everybody is just excited. It’s contagious and I love being around it.”

Here’s a look at a day with Lacey during the 2024 Masters.

Lacey has been posting daily videos from Augusta highlighting the day’s activities as well as her Masters inspired outfits. Her TikTok page features more than 42,000 followers and is approaching one million likes.

One video featured Lacey wearing a Masters hat along with a caddie inspired white dress. Earlier this week, Max’s wife provided a brief overview of what a typical Masters practice round looks like for the family.

“What a typical morning at the masters looks like for me,” Lacey said in the April 9 TikTok post. “Today I dropped Max off and then I needed to grab our bin. I didn’t realize that Cam had taken off his socks 😅 now were home and getting ready for Tuesday practice round!”

Max Homa on Wife Lacey & Son Cam: ‘I Love You Both So Much’

Max and Lacey have been married since 2019. The couple welcomed Cam into the world on October 30, 2022.

Max frequently takes to social media to praise Lacey as both a wife and mother. The golfer shared a heartfelt message on Lacey during Mother’s Day in 2023.

“Happy first Mother’s Day to the strongest, most loving person I could imagine!” Max wrote in a May 14, 2023 Instagram post. “[You] impress me every day. If Cam could talk I think he’d ask for some food, but right after that he’d say how lucky he is to have such an amazing woman he gets to call Mom.

“Thank u so much for bringing this little man into the world. He makes every day brighter and I love u both so much. I’m proud of u @lacehoma 💙.”