Rory McIlroy Makes First Statement After Suddenly Filing for Divorce From Wife, Erica

Pro golfer Rory McIlroy filed for divorce on March 13 from his wife Erica McIlroy in Florida, according to Palm Beach County court records.

In the golfer’s first statement since news of the filing broke, McIlroy’s spokesman said he hopes to keep the divorce amicable. The petition, published in full by The New York Post, asks for a prenuptial agreement to be enforced.

“Rory McIlroy’s communications team confirmed today that a divorce has been filed. They stressed Rory’s desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible,” his manager, Sean O’Flaherty, told The New York Post.

Erica McIlroy was a presence at golf tournaments, supporting her husband and even acting as as caddie for him, according to People Magazine.

Public records give an address for McIlroy in Jupiter, Florida. Real estate records show the estate is worth more than $22 million. Jupiter is located in Palm Beach County. The filing came just days before the PGA Championship 2024.

The couple was married for seven years, The New York Post reported. They share a daughter, Poppy.

The Divorce Records for Rory McIlroy & His Wife Erica McIlroy Show That the Golfer Petitioned for the Divorce, Declaring the Marriage ‘Irretrievably Broken’

The divorce records through Palm Beach County list Rory McIlroy as the “plaintiff/petitioner” and Erica McIlroy as the “defendant/respondent.”

The Judge is Cheryl Caracuzzo. The listed attorney is Thomas Julian Sasser.

The petition was filed on May 13. The court entry for the petition reads, “FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE AND RELATED RELIEF (WITH MINOR CHILDREN . . .).” There was also a “notice of confidential filing” listed, and the filing of a social security number. The case was assigned to Family North County, the records show.

The divorce documents, which were published in full by the New York Post, say that McIlroy was filing “an action for dissolution of marriage.”

They describe his residence as “the State of Florida for more than six (6) months prior to the filing of this Petition.”

The documents say the pair married on April 21, 2017, in Ireland, and their marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

The Divorce Petition Filed by Rory McIlroy Asked for ‘Equal Timesharing’ of the Couple’s Daughter, for a Prenuptial Agreement to Be Enforced & for Both Parties to Support the Child

One minor child was born of the marriage, the petition says. Poppy, 3, is referred to in the documents as P.K.M., who was born in 2020.

“It is in the best interests of the minor child that the parties have shared parental responsibility,” the documents say, asking for a “parenting plan” that “contains a timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties. It is in the best interest of the minor child to have equal timesharing with each parent.”

The filing notes that the parties entered into a prenuptial agreement on March 7, 2017, and asks that the court determine that is it “valid and enforceable.” The prenuptial agreement was not filed with the petition “to protect the privacy rights of the parties,” but McIlroy indicated that he was prepared to do so if necessary.

As for child support, the petition says that “both parties have the ability to provide for the support of the minor child and they should be required to contribute to the support of the minor child” in accordance with Florida Statutes.

A 2015 article in the Democrat & Chronicle says that Erica Stoll (now McIlroy) worked for the PGA of America “as its manager of championship volunteer operations” at that time.

Rory McIlroy’s Divorce Attorney Represented Golfer Tiger Woods & NASCAR Driver Jeff Gordon in Their Divorces

According to a 2010 Palm Beach Post article, Sasser, Rory McIlroy’s attorney, represented golfer Tiger Woods in his divorce after infidelity claims.

“The West Palm Beach divorce attorney has attracted a stable of high-profile clients with his decidedly low-profile way,” the newspaper reported.

“One of the reasons he gets those high-profile divorces is the exact reason you had to call me to learn about him,” said lawyer John Schutz to the Palm Beach Post. “He won’t give the press a quote; he doesn’t talk about his clients, and he doesn’t talk about his cases.”

Sasser also represented NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon during his divorce, the newspaper reported, adding that Sasser is known for trying to settle divorces by finding common ground but, if that is not possible, is willing to battle in court.

Rory McIlroy Married His Wife Erica McIlroy in a Star-Studded Wedding at Ireland’s Ashford Castle

According to Golf Week, McIlroy married the former Erica Stoll in a star-studded wedding in 2017.

The wedding was expected to cost around $1.2 million, featured an “intense level of security at the venue,” and was attended by well-known singers and actors like Ed Sheeran, Chris Martin, and Jamie Dornan, Golf Week reported at the time.

Sheeran “serenaded” the couple, and Stevie Wonder performed, US Weekly reported.

The wedding was held at Ashford Castle in Ireland, according to US Weekly.

In 2019, McIlroy praised his wife on Instagram, writing, “September 10th… a special day for 2 very important people in my life. My wife Erica and Arnold Palmer share a birthday today. They never got to have the joint party they talked about having a few years ago. Arnold would have been 90 today and Erica is, well… much, much younger! They have both taught me so much and made me a better man. I cherished every moment I got to spend with Arnold and I cherish the life I get to spend with Erica. Happy Birthday guys!! 🎂”

Rory McIlory Previously Broke Off an Engagement to Tennis Pro Caroline Wozniacki

In 2014, McIlory called off his engagement to professional tennis player, Caroline Wozniacki, according to US Weekly.

According to People Magazine, McIlory met Erica Stoll at the 2012 Ryder Cup.

“It is quite a difficult time for Caroline and myself, and the statement really said it all this morning,” McIlroy told ESPN of that break-up. “It was mutual, and we both thought it was the best for us, the best for both of us. Time to move on, and I’ve said all that I need to say.”

At the time, Wozniacki wrote on X, “It’s a hard time for me right now. Thanks for all the sweet messages!Happy I support Liverpool right now because I know I’ll never walk alone.” McIlory was 25 when they broke up but they had already been dating for three years, ESPN reported.

McIlroy said, according to ESPN, “The problem is mine. The wedding invitations issued at the weekend made me realize that I wasn’t ready for all that marriage entails. I wish Caroline all the happiness she deserves and thank her for the great times we’ve had. I will not be saying anything more about our relationship in any setting.”

The Times of London reported in 2015 that McIlroy and Stoll had been dating for about six months, quoting him as saying, “I am very happy in my love life. We haven’t really been putting it out there. She is from America, which is why I like to spend time in Palm Beach … The past six or seven months have been really nice. That part of my life is going great.”