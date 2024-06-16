Rory McIlroy & Wife Erica Stoll Send Message on Divorce Rumors at U.S. Open

With Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll’s marriage on the brink of divorce, the couple revealed they have reconciled their relationship. Prior to the 2024 U.S. Open, McIlroy released a statement to The Guardian noting the couple has “realized that our best future was a family together.” News initially broke about the couple filing for divorce ahead of the beginning of the PGA Championship on May 16.

“There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate,” McIlroy told The Guardian in a June 11, 2024 story titled, “Rory McIlroy’s divorce off before US Open as couple resolve differences.” “Responding to each rumor is a fool’s game.

“Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

Rory McIlroy & Wife Erica Stoll Got Married at the Ashford Castle in Ireland in 2017

Back in 2017, the couple got married at the Ashford Castle in Ireland. The Irish Mirror estimated that the wedding cost more than $267,000.

“We want to keep it to ourselves as much as we possibly can,” McIlroy said in 2016, per Irish Mirror. “Erica loves Ireland. It’s very similar to the place where she grew up, in Rochester, upstate New York, where it’s also very green and leafy.”

Rory McIlroy & Wife Erica Stoll Have 1 Child Together, a Daughter Named Poppy

The couple are the proud parents to one daughter named Poppy. Back on September 3, 2020, McIlroy took to X to announce the news of their new child.

“Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, born August 31st, 12:15pm,” McIlroy noted. “She is the absolute love of our lives. Mother and baby are doing great. Massive thank you to all the staff at Jupiter Medical Center and Dr Sasha Melendy for their amazing care ❤️❤️❤️.”

Rory McIlroy Met His Wife Erica Stoll While She Was Working for the PGA Tour

Stoll prefers to keep a low profile but is known to support the golfer during PGA tournaments. The couple initially met while Stoll was working for the PGA Tour.

“The thing I love about it, is that we were friends before anything romantic happened,” McIlroy told the Irish Independent’s Paul Kimmage during a January 15, 2017 feature titled, “Paul Kimmage meets Rory McIlroy – Part Two: Ryder Cup battles, Irish Open win and his longing for a green jacket.”

“We met when she was working for the PGA of America, and renting a condo in Palm Beach, and I found it refreshing being with someone who was living a normal life rather than, ‘Oh! My jet is 30 minutes late!'”

For someone who enjoys being out of the public eye, it has likely been a challenging year for Stoll with rumors swirling about the couple’s relationship status. McIlroy is hoping the discussion for the remainder of the PGA Tour season can be focused on his play rather than life away from golf. The star golfer performed well after news broke of the couple’s reconciliation as McIlroy was in contention to win the U.S. Open.