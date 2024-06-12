Golfing Star Rory McIlroy Shares Reason For Calling Off Divorce With Wife Erica

Pro golfer Rory McIlroy has called off his divorce to wife Erica Stoll McIlroy, Florida court records show.

According to court records filed with Palm Beach County, a notice of voluntary dismissal without prejudice was filed on June 11 in the divorce case by Rory McIlroy’s attorney, Thomas Julian Sasser. The case was then listed as “disposed.”

He shared the reason for calling off the divorce in an interview.

“There have been rumours about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumor is a fool’s game,” Rory McIlroy told The Guardian.

“Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning,” he said.

McIlroy filed for divorce in March from his wife Erica McIlroy in Florida, according to Palm Beach County court records.

The divorce records in Palm Beach County listed Rory McIlroy as the “plaintiff/petitioner” and Erica McIlroy as the “defendant/respondent.” The petition, obtained in full by The New York Post, was filed on May 13. The court entry for the petition reads, “FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE AND RELATED RELIEF (WITH MINOR CHILDREN . . .).” The documents say the pair married on April 21, 2017, in Ireland, and their marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

A Friend Had Previously Said the Couple Reached a ‘Breaking Point’

A friend of McIlroy’s estranged wife previously revealed that the couple had reached a “breaking point” in a May 20 article in US Weekly.

“A point of contention in Rory’s marriage with Erica was that Erica was lonely in their marriage,” the source told Us, although the friend was anonymous. “Rory was a hard person to be married to.”

Becoming parents changed the couple’s marriage, the friend told US. The couple share daughter Poppy, 3. The friend told the magazine that McIlroy’s wife found herself joining him less at tournaments and focusing more on motherhood.

“She knew what she was getting into with his profession, but once they had Poppy, things really changed and she had a new perspective,” the source told US. “Erica was usually absent for most of his tournaments and was really focused on Poppy.”

The source also told US that the couple “were living very different lives the last two years with him being on the road, and eventually she had a breaking point.”

Rory McIlroy Previously Said he Wanted the Divorcec to Remain Amicable

In the divorce petition, published in full by The New York Post, Rory McIlroy asked for a prenuptial agreement to be enforced.

In a statement to the Post, his spokesman had previously said the golfer wanted the divorce to remain amicable.

“Rory McIlroy’s communications team confirmed today that a divorce has been filed. They stressed Rory’s desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible,” his manager, Sean O’Flaherty, told The New York Post.

The couple married seven years ago, The New York Post reported.