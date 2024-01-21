Rory McIlroy Sends Strong Message to PGA Tour Rivals

Opting to kick off his 2024 campaign on the DP World Tour, Rory McIlroy let a victory slip through his fingers a week ago at the Dubai Invitational, making some critical errors down the stretch to lose by a stroke to Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood.

And through 36 holes of this week’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic, victory seemed all but impossible as the world’s second-ranked player was 10 shots out of the lead.

But after firing a 9-under round of 63 during Saturday’s third round, McIlroy vaulted up the leaderboard to get himself into a tie for second with Adrian Meronk at 12-under, just two shots back of leader Cameron Young.

And while Rory wasn’t nearly as strong during Sunday’s final round, his 2-under 70 was enough to capture his record-setting fourth title at the event. With a T2 and a victory to open the year, McIlroy has sent a strong message to his rivals back in the U.S. that his game is in excellent shape ahead of his upcoming season debut on the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy Held Off Adrian Meronk to Win the Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Playing in the final group alongside Young, McIlroy turned a two-shot deficit into a three-stroke lead in the first nine holes, shooting a 3-under 32 while Young fired a 2-over 37.

Birdie-birdie finish to his front nine 👋 Rory leads by three.

And with a birdie at the par-5 10th, McIlroy’s lead ballooned to four. But with back-to-back birdies from Meronk on the 13th and 14th, combined with McIlroy’s bogey at the 13th, the lead quickly shrunk to a single stroke.

Meronk, the reigning DP World Tour Player of the Year, dropped a shot at the 16th but got it back with a birdie at the last to finish at 13-under.

Following four straight pars, McIlroy stepped to the tee at the par-5 18th holding the same one-shot lead he held a week ago. Only this time, there would be no meltdown as he breezed to a ho-hum par to finish at 14-under, one shot clear of Meronk and two clear of Young, who struggled to a 2-over round of 74.

McIlroy Is Expected to Make His 2024 PGA Tour Debut at Pebble Beach

With his 17th DP World Tour title in the bag, McIlroy will now turn his attention to the PGA Tour.

After skipping out on the tour’s first Signature Event, The Sentry, in early January, Rory is expected to make his season debut in the States on February 1 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the second such tourney on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, which means a strong field and an elevated $20 million total purse.

McIlroy has made just one appearance in this tournament in the past, missing the third-round cut in 2018 after shooting 68-74-72. But he does have two other appearances at Pebble Beach, both in the U.S. Open.

In 2010, Rory missed the 36-hole cut after shooting 75-77 to finish at 10-over. He fared much better in 2019, shooting 68-69-70-72 to finish at 5-under, good for a tie for ninth.

Given his strong start to the season, McIlroy has put his rivals on notice and will easily be one of the favorites to win at Pebble.