Louisville Police Release 2 Videos Showing Scene of Scottie Scheffler’s Arrest

Two videos showing professional golfer Scottie Scheffler’s May 17 arrest scene outside Valhalla Golf Course were released on May 23 by Louisville, Kentucky, police.

You can watch the videos later in this story. In a May 23 news conference, Louisville’s Mayor Craig Greenberg said police are not aware of any video footage that captures the initial interaction between Scheffler and Louisville police.

The video footage released on May 23 shows the time of Scheffler’s arrest, he said. It comes from two video cameras. One video is from a fixed pole camera from the other side of the road. The second camera is from the dashcam of a police car. No other video or evidence will be released until the end of the process, according to Greenberg.

Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel also revealed in the press conference that the detective involved, Bryan Gillis, violated departmental policy by not activating his body-worn camera, and he has received corrective action. The mayor said activating body-worn cameras is very important.

Scheffler, who is the world’s number 1 golfer, encountered Gillis at the scene of a fatal accident. Since the incident, three main accounts have arisen; Scheffler’s side of the story; the facts alleged by police in the arrest documents; and the account of an EPSN reporter who says he witnessed it all go down.

Here is the first video released by police:

The second video:

Scheffler was accused of having “dragged” Gillis, injuring the officer, as the golfer tried to enter the golf course for a PGA Championship after traffic was shut down due to the fatal accident. That’s according to a citation filed against Scheffler.

The Police Chief Says That Detective Bryan Gillis ‘Should Have Turned on His Body-Worn Camera But Did Not’

Gwinn-Villaroel said in a May 23 news conference that Scheffler’s arrest is of “great public interest.”

She said police are grateful to the PGA for bringing the event to Louisville. She expressed condolences to the family and friends of John Mills, who was fatally struck by a shuttle bus. He was “known for his kindness and dedication to our community,” she said.

The detective did have an encounter with Scheffler, she said. “Detective Gillis should have turned on his body-worn camera but did not,” the chief said. She said that failure was a violation of the policy on uniforms and equipment, and Gillis was sustained for a violation of that policy, the chief said.

Gillis “did not have his body-worn camera operationally ready as required by our policy,” the chief said. She said the policy requires that officers keep their body cameras in a constant state of operational readiness. According to Gwinn-Villaroel, Gillis was counseled by his supervisor and received corrective action that was noted on a performance operation form. As for what happens next, police will allow the courts to proceed, she said.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said the community suffered the tragic death of Mills just after 5 a.m. in the morning. That tragic event “led to a series of very unfortunate events” in dark, rainy, and tense conditions, he said.

“Transparency is incredibly important,” the mayor said.

Scottie Scheffler’s Attorney Says, ‘We Have No Interest in Settling’

The golfer’s lawyer told NBC News he is prepared to go to court – if he’s charged, a decision that will be made by the district attorney.

“Our position remains the same as it was last Friday,” the golfer’s attorney Steve Romines told NBC News. “I am not negotiating as we have no interest in settling. I am preparing to litigate as needed and the case will be dismissed or we will go to trial because Scottie did absolutely nothing wrong.”

The citation accuses Scheffler of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic. It lists the witness’s name as Detective Bryan Gillis, LMPD. The citation’s narrative says that Gillis accused Scheffler of dragging him with his vehicle, causing him injuries.

Scheffler’s attorney previously told Golf.com he is pleading not guilty.

“Scottie did not intentionally do anything wrong,” he told Golf.com. “He was doing exactly what they told him to do.”

The citation accusing Scheffler of felony assault says Detective Gillis “was directing traffic into Gate 1 of the Valhalla Golf Course due to the road being closed in both directions from an earlier fatal collision. Listed subject was driving eastbound to gain access to the course.”

The citation continues, “Subject pulled into the westbound lanes, where outbound traffic was flowing and to avoid backed up traffic. Detective Gillis was in the middle of the westbound lanes, in full LMPD uniform, and a hi-visibility yellow reflective rain jacket.”

Detective Gillis “stopped subject and attempted to give instructions. Subject refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground. Detective Gillis suffered pain, swelling, and abrasions to his left wrist and knee. He was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment by emergency medical personnel. Detective Gill’s uniform pants, valued at approximately $80 were damaged beyond repair,” the citation says.

Scheffler released a statement after he was released from jail.

“This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today,” Scheffler wrote in his Instagram story.

“Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective,” he wrote.

5. An ESPN Reporter Says Bryan Gillis Grabbed at Scottie Scheffler’s Arm

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington posted on X that he witnessed the incident.

“Entering Valhalla Golf Club this morning, we witnessed a car pull around us that was – Scottie Scheffler was in the car to be very clear about the details here,” Darlington said in an ESPN broadcast.

“Scottie Scheffler has been detained by police officers. placed in the back of a police vehicle in handcuffs after he tried to pull around what he believed to be security, ended up being police officers,” he said.

“They told him to stop. When he didn’t stop, the police officer attached himself to the vehicle. Scheffler then traveled another 10 yards before stopping the car,” continued Darlington. “The police officer then grabbed at his arm, attempting to pull him out of the car before Scheffler eventually opened the door. At which point the police officer pulled Scheffler out of the car. pushed him up against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs.”