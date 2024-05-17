Scottie Scheffler Calls Kentucky Arrest a ‘Chaotic Situation’ in 1st Statement

World number 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler has made his first statement following his arrest, posting on his Instagram story that it was all a “misunderstanding.”

In the statement, which ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington first posted to his X page on May 17, Scheffler said he was hoping to focus on golf, as a PGA tournament is scheduled for the same day.

“This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers,” Scheffler’s statement to Darlington reads. “It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.”

Scheffler then posted the same statement to his Instagram story. Scheffler’s attorney said in a statement to reporters that he is facing charges of felony assault, criminal mischief, and disregarding an officer’s signals.

Scottie Scheffler Expressed His ‘Deepest Sympathies’ for the Family of a Man Who Passed Away in an Accident

Scheffler’s statement continued to Darlington, “Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective.”

Darlington told ESPN that he witnessed the arrest.

In an ESPN interview, he said that Scheffler was “Very stunned about what was happening. Looked toward me as he was in those handcuffs and said, ‘Please help me.’ “He very clearly did not know what was happening in the situation.”

He said the situation “moved very quickly, very rapidly, very aggressively. He was detained in that police vehicle for approximately 20 minutes. The police officers at that point did not understand that Scottie Scheffler was a golfer in the tournament nor, of course, that he is the number one player in the world.”

The Arrest Citation for Scottie Scheffler Says He ‘Refused to Comply’ With the Orders of an OFficer, Who Was ‘Dragged’

The arrest citation, posted on X by journalist Natalia Martinez, says that Detective Gillis “was directing traffic into Gate 1 of the Valhalla Golf Course due to the road being closed in both directions from an earlier fatal collision. Listed subject was driving eastbound to gain access to the course.”

The citation continues, “Subject pulled into the westbound lanes, where outbound traffic was flowing and to avoid backed up traffic. Detective Gillis was in the middle of the westbound lanes, in full LMPD uniform, and a hi-visibility yellow reflective rain jacket.”

Detective Gillis “stopped subject and attempted to give instructions. Subject refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground. Detective Gillis suffered pain, swelling, and abrasions to his left wrist and knee. He was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment by emergency medical personnel. Detective Gill’s uniform pants, valued at approximately $80 were damaged beyond repair,” the citation says.

Darlington said that the arrest occurred when Scheffler tried to pull around officers at the scene.

“They told him to stop. When he didn’t stop, the police officer attached himself to the vehicle,” he said. “Scheffler then traveled another 10 yards before stopping the car. The police officer then grabbed at his arm, attempting to pull him out of the car before Scheffler eventually opened the door. At which point the police officer pulled Scheffler out of the car. pushed him up against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs.”

