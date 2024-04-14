Scottie Scheffler & Wife Meredith Are Proud to Live at Home in Dallas

Scottie Scheffler and wife Meredith Scheffler live in Dallas, Texas. During the 2024 Masters, the couple’s home has garnered a lot of attention as Meredith is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

All eyes have been on Scheffler’s potential path back home with the golfer being on baby watch. Scheffler has been open about his plan to bolt the Masters if he gets word that Meredith is going into labor. For those wondering, it is a little more than a two-and-a-half hour estimated flight from Augusta back to Dallas.

Scheffler was born in Ridgewood, New Jersey but raised in Dallas. He was a standout golfer at Highland Park High School before heading to the University of Texas. The couple met as middle school students in the Dallas area and still call the area home now that Scheffler is on the PGA Tour.

“When we moved to Dallas, it was pretty uncomfortable for my parents,” Scheffler told Golf Digest during a February 2022 interview. “Basically uprooted their whole lives, everything they knew to come here where they didn’t really know anybody besides my mom’s boss.

“… Dallas became home pretty quickly for us as kids, and I couldn’t really imagine living anywhere else. All her family pretty much lives here. All my family pretty much lives here. So, Dallas is home for us.”

Scottie Scheffler on Wife Meredith’s Pregnancy: ‘It Can Happen at Any Time’

While Scheffler does not expect to leave the Masters, the golfer has been candid about his decision to withdraw from the sport’s biggest tournament if his wife goes into labor. Meredith has become a regular on the PGA Tour but is cheering Scheffler on from home with the pregnancy so close.

“As far as her going into labor, I wouldn’t say I’m very concerned,” Scheffler noted during an April 11 press conference. “We haven’t seen any of the early signs. But pregnancy is weird. It can happen at any time. [We have] open lines of communication, and she can get ahold of me if she needs to.

“And yeah, I’m ready to go at a moment’s notice.”

The Couple Leans on Their Shared Christian Faith

Play

Scheffler has also been open about how the couple’s shared Christian faith has helped center the family as the spotlight increases. On the morning of the 2022 Masters, Meredith pointed to this faith to help ease the golfer’s nerves at Augusta.

“I cried like a baby this morning,” Scheffler explained to reporters on April 10, 2022 after winning the Masters. “I was so stressed out. I didn’t know what to do.

“I was sitting there I was telling Meredith, I was like, ‘I don’t think I’m ready for this. I’m not ready.’ I go, ‘I don’t feel like I’m ready for this kind of stuff.’ And I just felt overwhelmed,” Scheffler added.

“And so, she told me, ‘Who are you to say that you’re not ready? Who am I to say that I know what’s best for my life?’ And so, what we talked about is that God is in control and the Lord is leading me and if today’s my time, then it’s my time.”