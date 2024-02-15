Tiger Woods’ New Logo Turns Heads as Star Reveals Sun Day Red at Genesis

Tiger Woods made golf news by revealing the launch of his new apparel company Sun Day Red, complete with a tiger logo. The golf legend is leaving Nike to launch this new Sun Day Red company with a May 1, 2024 launch date.



Woods new logo is simple yet significant, replacing his signature TW Nike emblem with the outline of a Tiger. The Sun Day Red logo features 15 stripes, one for each of Woods’ major wins. Woods’ new company has teased some of the looks of the merchandise.

The teaser video features a look very similar to his signature outfit at Nike. Woods is seen wearing a red polo, black hat and black pants, all items the star wore with Nike.

Here’s a look at some of the footage of Woods’ new Sun Day Red apparel launch.



Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red Company: What Is the Meaning of the Name?

What is the meaning behind the Sun Day Red name? Woods is leaning on a play on words from his tradition of wearing the signature red shirt on Sundays.

“Tiger Woods in red on Sundays: it’s an image etched in golfing history – as iconic as his swing and as legendary as his wins,” Sun Day Red’s official website details. “A strong believer in lucky colors, Tiger’s mother Kultida saw red as a symbol of strength and dominance, and once Tiger started winning in red, those beliefs solidified.

“Today, the Sunday red is more than superstition. It’s a symbol of Tiger’s relentless pursuit of excellence, and a testament to his mental fortitude under the greatest of pressures.”

Here’s a look at the new Sun Day Red teaser video that has social media buzzing.



It Is Unclear Why Tiger Woods Left Nike After 27 Years Together

It will take some getting used to seeing Woods not wearing Nike gear. Woods’ partnership with Nike was approaching three decades before the 27-year marriage ended.

It is unclear what became the tipping point for Woods’ breakup with Nike. Regardless, Woods appeared to be motivated to launch his own company as his golf career nears its final chapters.

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Woods said in a January 8 statement released on X. “The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever.

“Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way,” Woods continued.

“People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”

Woods is debuting his new Sun Day Red look at the 2024 Genesis Open. The star has been decked out in the new Sun Day Red gear including Woods’ shoes.



The golf icon also teased an all-black hoodie featuring the new Sun Day Red logo heading into the tournament.

