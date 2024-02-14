Tiger Woods Draws a Favorable Group at the Genesis Invitational

Just over 10 months after withdrawing from The Masters with plantar fasciitis, Tiger Woods officially returns to the PGA Tour this week at the Genesis Invitational at famed Riviera Country Club.

It’s not that Woods hasn’t played at all since his withdrawal at Augusta, but the Hero World Challenge and the PNC Championship aren’t official events. But more on that in a moment.

Riviera, of course, is where Tiger made his first-ever start on the PGA Tour at age 16. It’s also the course where he’s made the most starts during his illustrious career without earning a victory. More on that in a moment as well.

As the Genesis is one of eight designated events on the 2024 PGA Tour calendar, the field will feature 22 of the top 24 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, the only exceptions being Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, both of whom recently defected to LIV Golf. So it’ll be interesting to see how Woods fares against the tour’s best.

While it’s obviously not yet known if the 82-time PGA Tour winner will play well enough to make the 36-hole cut, which is reserved for the top 50 and ties, we do know that he should be quite comfortable during his first two rounds as his group features good friend Justin Thomas.

Tiger and JT have been close for quite some time now — Woods even refers to Thomas as his little brother — and the two have played a plethora of rounds together over the years as neighbors in Florida. So, one would think Tiger would be at ease.

Woods and Thomas will be joined by 2019 U.S. Open champ Gary Woodland, appearing in his fourth event after missing several months of action due to brain surgery.

Tiger Woods Has Played 2 Unofficial Events in the Last 10 Months

Congratulations to Scottie Scheffler on winning #HeroWorldChallenge. Thank you to @HeroMotoCorp, every TOUR player and fan who helped support this year’s event, benefitting @TGRFound. pic.twitter.com/AAoag2JlUZ — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 3, 2023

Two weeks after his withdrawal at The Masters, Woods underwent surgery on his foot, which kept him out of action for the remainder of the PGA Tour season.

His first event back was this past December at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, where, like the Genesis, he serves as the tournament’s host. While sanctioned by the PGA Tour, it’s considered an unofficial event as the field only includes 20 players, although OWGR points are awarded.

Of those 20 players, Woods finished 18th and was one of just three not to finish in red numbers, shooting 75-70-71-72 to finish at even par. Only Wyndham Clark (+2) and Will Zalatoris (+11), who was also playing his first event in several months after undergoing back surgery, finished behind him. Scottie Scheffler won the event at 20-under.

Two weeks later, Tiger teed it up at the PNC Championship, the team event where he’s participated the last several years with his son Charlie. Team Woods tied for fifth, shooting 64-61 to finish at 19-under, six shots back of Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason, who finished at 25-under.

Tiger Woods Has Never Won at Riviera in 14 Starts

As mentioned, Tiger Woods made his first-ever start on the PGA Tour at Riviera Country Club as a 16-year-old amateur in 1992, shooting 72-75 to miss the cut. He teed it up again a year later, also failing to make the weekend.

In 12 starts on the Pacific Palisades track as a professional, he’s recorded eight top-20 finishes. The closest Woods has come to winning was in 1999, when he shot 69-68-65-70 to finish at 12-under in a tie for second, two shots back of Ernie Els.

Tiger tied for 45th a year ago at Riviera, shooting 69-74-67-73 to finish at 1-under for the week, 16 shots back of Jon Rahm.

Woods, Thomas, and Woodland will tee off at 12:25 p.m. Eastern/9:25 a.m. Pacific on Thursday and 2:54 p.m. Eastern/11:54 a.m. Pacific on Friday.