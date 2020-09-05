Packers Roster Cut Tracker: Promising WR Among First to Go

And away…they…go.

The Green Bay Packers have begun the process of trimming down their 80-man training camp roster with their first of 27 necessary cuts coming Saturday morning ahead of the NFL’s league-wide deadline at 3 p.m. CT.

While some positions are clearer cut than others, there remain some mysteries for the Packers — How many wide receivers will they keep? Who will back up Christian Kirksey at inside linebacker? — along with several players on the bubble who could see their fates go either way before the day’s end.

Here’s a live look at the Packers’ roster cuts as they reduce their numbers to 53:

Jake Kumerow, WR

The Packers’ first roster cut of the day was a little bit of a surprise, especially after quarterback Aaron Rodgers had talked up Kumerow on Friday as a returning receiver he felt was locked for the 2020 squad. Kumerow collected 20 catches for 322 yards and two touchdowns over his two full seasons in Green Bay and came with established experience in the offense, but the 28-year-old was also the oldest wideout on the roster.

With Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling stepped up this summer, the Packers opted to move away from Kumerow — at least for now — in favor of young, unproven depth at the position. On the plus side, he remains a top candidate for the Packers’ practice squad.

First early surprise: Packers are releasing WR Jake Kumerow, according to a source. This a day after Aaron Rodgers counted Kumerow among the four returning receivers he suggested were locks to make it again. https://t.co/nvmlCZ3qPM — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 5, 2020

Darrius Shepherd, WR

Shepherd has been trying to fight his way back for the Packers since he was demoted following last year’s Week 6 win over Detroit. While that game is now better remembered for Mason Crosby’s game-winning field goal and Lazard’s rise-up, Shepherd botched a few pivotal plays that lost him favor with the Packers staff. He returned for 2020 training camp looking to prove he was no longer the same player who made the mistakes, but some impressive moments here and there weren’t enough to save his job.

Packers are cutting WR Darrius Shepherd, per source. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 5, 2020

Evan Baylis, TE

The practice-squad tight end had already been facing an uphill battle prior to the 2020 NFL draft with Jace Sternberger, Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis all coming back. Then, the Packers took tight end Josiah Deguara in the third round. Baylis is fine, maybe even good enough to push for another team’s active roster, but the Packers would appear to have no room left for him. Maybe he can reclaim a spot on the practice squad, but it might be a bit of a long shot with four tight ends installed as it is.

Packers are cutting TE Evan Baylis, per source. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 5, 2020

John Leglue, OL

The Packers picked up Leglue late during the 2019 season and stashed him on the practice squad, but acquiring three new offensive linemen in the 2020 draft added some competition to the back end of the position. While Leglue figured to have a better shot given the Packers’ current need for tackle depth, he will have to contend for a spot again on the practice squad.

#Packers will reduce their roster today, and one such move is offensive tackle John Leglue. Spent the end of 2019 on the roster after being picked up off the #Saints practice squad. — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) September 5, 2020

Tim Williams, OLB

Some projections had pegged Williams as the fourth outside linebacker in the rotation behind Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Rashan Gary, but the former Baltimore Ravens reserve player appears to have lost out to young talent, such as rookie Jonathan Garvin. He made just one tackle last season for the Packers and has tallied 16 tackles and two sacks total across his three-year career.

The Packers have released OLB Tim Williams, a source tells @YahooSports. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) September 5, 2020

Dexter Williams, RB

The Packers’ 2019 sixth-round draft pick was an intriguing prospect for about two minutes last season. Once Aaron Jones galloped off for a breakout season with Jamaal Williams as his reliable backfield partner, the younger Williams was quickly forgotten. There was some notion that the Packers might be willing to keep him around with Jones and the elder Williams both entering contract years, but the arrival of AJ Dillon appeared to seal his fate.

#Packers released RB Dexter Williams, per source. A sixth-round pick last year, Williams could be candidate for practice squad. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) September 5, 2020

Tipa Galea’i, OLB

An undrafted rookie, Galea’i impressed during his first NFL training camp and was also considered one of the top options for rounding out the depth of the outside linebacker position. Many believed the Packers’ decision would come down to either Galea’i or Tim Williams, but the release of both players suggests the rotation will be: Z. Smith, P. Smith, Gary and Garvin.

Tipa Galea'i will be released by the #Packers – another one of those young OLBs that really showed potential in camp. — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) September 5, 2020

John Lovett, FB

Matt LaFleur likes fullbacks and Lovett, who was added from the Chiefs on Aug. 5, seemed to fit the athletic blueprint that would have made him successful, but a stacked running back room made it difficult to justify keeping him for the initial 53-man roster. That said, with the practice squad’s call-up rules laxer in 2020, Lovett could be a firecracker of an addition for the reserves with the chance to slide over to the active roster a few times on game days.

#Packers are waiving John Lovett. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) September 5, 2020

