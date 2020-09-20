Packers Update Davante Adams’ Status After Second-Half Injury

Another star player is banged up for the Green Bay Packers.

Packers top wide receiver Davante Adams was sidelined in the third quarter with a hamstring injury and was listed as questionable to return for the remainder of Sunday’s home opener against the Detroit Lions. Adams had caught just three passes for 36 yards with quarterback Aaron Rodgers spreading the ball between numerous targets through three quarters.

Davante Adams won't re-enter this game, at least for now (and probably not for the remainder of it). No helmet in hand while he chats with Ruvell Martin on the sideline. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 20, 2020

Adams is the unquestioned No. 1 receiving target for Rodgers in the Packers’ offense and proved as much during Week 1’s victory in Minnesota when he caught 14 of 17 targets for 156 yards and two touchdowns. He finished the 2019 season with 83 receptions for 997 yards and five touchdowns despite missing four games with a turf toe injury, then added another 17 catches, 298 yards and two scores in the playoffs.

The Packers are down to just three healthy wideouts on their active roster with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard and Malik Taylor, a second-year player who has yet to record his first NFL reception. They also have three more wide receivers on their practice squad in Reggie Begelton, Darrius Shepherd and Robert Foster.

Later in the fourth quarter, the Packers also ruled starting center Corey Linsley questionable to return with a hand injury and had return specialist Tyler Ervin head into the locker room with an apparent injury.

*This story will be updated

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Packers Place Promising Wide Receiver on Injured Reserve