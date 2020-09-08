Packers Host Ex-Seahawks Veteran Starter for Workout: Report

Could the Green Bay Packers be interested in adding a veteran backup behind starting center Corey Linsley?

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Packers hosted former Seattle Seahawks starter Justin Britt along with second-year defensive tackle Daylon Mack for workouts on Monday afternoon with one spot currently open on their 53-man active roster.

Packers worked out Justin Britt and Daylon Mack — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 7, 2020

Britt, 29, has started 86 of his 87 career games for the Seahawks since being selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, playing significant time at both right tackle and left guard before he was permanently moved to center. Don’t assume Britt’s time spent at other spots along the offensive line makes him a versatile piece, though.

According to Pro Football Focus, Britt was rated one of the worst pass-blocking tackles in the NFL during his 2014 rookie season and followed it up with a similarly poor showing once he was moved to guard during his second year. Fortunately, Britt finally took once he shifted to center — where Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he was originally intended to play — as he grew into a vital role for the Seahawks offense over the next three and a half years.

Britt’s hot run, however, came to an end midway through the 2019 season when he was placed on the injured reserve list after tearing his ACL. He was released in April shortly after the draft, finishing his time in Seattle as one of the longest-tenured players in franchise history.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Packers Sign Blazing-Fast Cornerback & Place 2 Others on IR