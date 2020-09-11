Packers Injury Report Week 1: Key Starter Ruled ‘Doubtful’

The Green Bay Packers will likely need to break out their backup plan for a key spot in Aaron Rodgers’ protection crew to start the 2020 regular season.

Billy Turner, the Packers’ presumed starter at right tackle, has been listed as doubtful on the team’s final injury report for Sunday’s season opener at the Minnesota Vikings. He continues to work back from a knee injury that he suffered during the Packers’ live scrimmage on Aug. 30 and participated in just one of three practices this week.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had confirmed Turner’s doubtful status prior to the release of the official injury report, but he did not say with any certainty how the team would go about replacing him if he were unable to go; however, it is expected they would go with Rick Wagner at right tackle and veteran Lane Taylor at right guard.

Coach Matt LaFleur has a big challenge ahead with RT Billy Turner (knee) listed as doubtful. Who does he start? Rick Wagner (elbow) or one of his two guards. We'll see. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) September 11, 2020

The Packers also listed defensive lineman Montravius Adams, who sprained his toe during training camp, as doubtful to play in Week 1. Backup safety/dime linebacker Raven Green (quad) is questionable, while backup pass rusher Randy Ramsey (groin) has been ruled out.

As for Oren Burks, the third-year inside linebacker was given no injury designation after a groin injury limited him in practice earlier this week. He is expected to be the No. 2 starter alongside new defensive signal-caller Christian Kirksey.

The only other Packer mentioned on the injury report was Marcedes Lewis, who took a veteran rest day on Thursday as he did routinely during the 2019 season.

