New Packers LB Will Miss Several Weeks After Surgery: Report

The Green Bay Packers once again find themselves shorthanded at inside linebacker.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovksy, Packers fifth-round rookie Kamal Martin had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee on Tuesday and will miss at least six weeks, removing a possible starter from the equation with three days left until 53-man roster cuts.

Packers rookie ILB Kamal Martin, who was in the mix to start Week 1, is undergoing knee surgery and is expected to miss several weeks, sources told ESPN. It's not season ending, but it's a setback. https://t.co/QBZ4lXmmTc — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 2, 2020

Martin had suffered a right knee injury last October that cut his final season at Minnesota short after eight games, but the 22-year-old came into his first NFL training camp looking healthy and ready to contribute to the Packers defense immediately. He played during the team’s scrimmage at Lambeau Field last Sunday and did not appear to suffer an injury.

The Packers are still armed with their new veteran, Christian Kirksey, as the quarterback of their defense in Blake Martinez’s old sport, but losing Martin for a significant period of time puts them in a tough position with Oren Burks, Ty Summers and two undrafted rookies their only healthy inside linebackers on the roster.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur refused to comment on Martin’s knee injury during his pre-practice Zoom call with media and added: “We’ll put out an injury report next Wednesday.”

The Packers, along with the rest of the NFL, will be required to trim their roster numbers from 80 to 53 before the league’s cutdown deadline at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday.

