Two Packers Starters Listed on Initial Week 1 Injury Report

The Green Bay Packers didn’t spend Wednesday putting one of their star pass rushers on injured reserve like their Week 1 opponent, but there were still a few red flags raised on their first injury report of the week.

Packers starting right tackle Billy Turner was listed as a “DNP” for Wednesday’s practice as he continues to nurse a knee injury that has kept him sidelined since the final week of training camp. Turner, who started every game at right guard last year, was listed as the starter at the tackle spot in the team’s first depth chart after competing at both positions this summer.

The Packers also listed backup outside linebacker Randy Ramsey (groin) as a non-participant on Wednesday with No. 2 inside linebacker Oren Burks (groin), safety Raven Greene (quad) and defensive lineman Montravius Adams (toe) all limited in their workouts.

First injury report of the season. Ramsey and Turner were DNP. pic.twitter.com/R6WuWpJJKe — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) September 9, 2020

Rick Wagner Could Get Start at RT

The Packers will continue to monitor Turner’s injury before making a final decision on his status for Week 1, but there’s no mystery who would step into his role if he was ruled out.

Rick Wagner, who signed as a free agent this offseason, competed all summer with Turner for the starting right tackle job as the Packers explore options on the right side of their offensive line. While Turner was never officially declared the winner, the Packers listed him in the top spot on their first depth chart of the 2020 season with veteran Lane Taylor at right guard.

Now, the Packers may have no choice but to roll with their second combination of Taylor and Wagner against a Vikings defensive front that now features defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

Rick Wagner allowed just 2 pressures in 2 games against the Vikings last year. If he's the Week 1 starter for an injured Billy Turner, that's a heck of a backup plan. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) September 3, 2020

Wagner is no slouch with 87 starts at tackle over his seven NFL, spending the most recent three with the Detroit Lions, but injuries have also been an issue with him in the past. He has missed at least one game in five of those seasons with a career-high four misses in 2019. Wagner also spent some time on the sidelines during his first Packers camp this summer.

Behind him, the Packers only have one other true tackle on their roster in Yosh Nijman, who offensive line coach Adam Stenavich told reporters Wednesday has “big update” but has much to learn before becoming a candidate for playing time. They also retained backup tackle Alex Light for their practice squad and could promote him to fill their open roster spot if they believed he could provide adequate depth.

#Packers OL coach Adam Stenavich said T Yosh Nijman has a long way to go be a candidate to play, that he still has a lot to learn about playing the game. "But he's got a big upside," Stenavich said. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) September 9, 2020

Packers Face Questions at Inside Linebacker

Burks was chosen as the No. 2 starter alongside Christian Kirksey, but the Packers’ decision was essentially made for them with fifth-round rookie Kamal Martin tearing his meniscus and being forced to go on injured reserve. If Burks can’t go against the Vikings, the Packers would be left with Ty Summers — who played no defensive snaps in 2019 — at the position.

While the Packers might normally compensate for inside linebacker losses with one of their hybrid safeties, it doesn’t bode well for them to have their favorite option for dime linebacker — Greene — also battling an injury.

A possible alternative to Greene could be seventh-round rookie Vernon Scott, who played some of his best college ball in a hybrid role last season at TCU. LaFleur has said the Packers expect Scott to be a “playmaker” for them; although, putting so much on a rookie who didn’t get a proper offseason or preseason comes with its own set of risks.

