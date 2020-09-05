Packers Work Out Ex-Chiefs Starting Linebacker & 6 Others

The Green Bay Packers might not be settled on their personnel at wide receiver or inside linebacker, at least if Saturday’s workout list is any indication.

The Packers hosted seven players — four linebackers, two wide receivers and a defensive back — for workouts on Saturday as they and the other 31 NFL teams cut down their numbers to an initial 53-man roster for the 2020 season.

A key name among the auditioning players is Ramik Wilson, a 2015 fourth-round pick who started 17 games at inside linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs over his first three seasons. During that span, the former Georgia product tallied 112 tackles with four fumble recoveries, included two for touchdowns, along with a forced fumble and an interception.

After the Chiefs declined to tender him a restricted offer in the 2018 offseason, Wilson signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams and played all 16 games for them, starting in four of them and recording 35 tackles, two pass deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. His luck has taken a turn since then, though, with him failing to make Jacksonville’s active roster during the 2019 preseason and playing just one game in Arizona before his release.

Wilson also spent 10 days with the Carolina Panthers last December.

Interest in ILBs Makes Sense for Packers

It seems logical for the Packers to be scoping out possible additions to their inside linebacker room with just four of them on their initial 53-man roster and one of them expected to begin the season on the injured reserve list. Fifth-round rookie Kamal Martin had been looking like the preferred No. 2 to new starter Christian Kirksey through training camp, but a torn meniscus is expected to keep the promising piece out for six to eight weeks, per multiple reports.

Without Martin, the Packers would just two other linebackers to depend on at the position: Oren Burks, a 2018 third-round pick who struggled with a torn pectoral muscle last year, and Ty Summers, a 2019 seventh-round pick who played only on special teams as a rookie.

Wilson stands out from the group of workout hopefuls, but there was also NFL journeyman Jermaine Grace, who has spent two stints each with the Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns along with several months spent in Indianapolis. Though, there would seem to be more upside in the two undrafted rookies — John Houston (Southern California) and John Lako (Akron) — who tried out on Saturday.

Some Upside Present in Visiting WRs

Two of the three non-linebackers who worked out Saturday in Green Bay were already expected to visit with earlier reports linking both Chester Rogers and Devin Smith to the Packers. The third and final non-linebacker was former Maryland defensive back Tino Ellis.

One would think that if the Packers were interested in adding receivers to the back end of their roster that they would have kept more of their recently-cut options, such as veteran Jake Kumerow or CFL standout Reggie Begelton. The two ex-Packers, along with Darrius Shepherd, remain top wideout candidates to be signed to the practice squad, which makes it questionable whether the Packers are seriously interested in Rodges or Smith or merely getting a look to update their records.

Either way, expect some movement across Green Bay’s roster in the coming days with Martin hardly the only candidate for IR and more spaces bound to open up.

