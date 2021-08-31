Packers Roster Cut Tracker: Backup QB Among First to Go

The most brutal part of the NFL summer is officially underway.
After making no roster moves to start the week, the Green Bay Packers began the process of cutting down to their initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season on the morning of cut day, needing to waive 27 players from their training-camp roster before the NFL’s deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 31.
Here’s an updated look at all of the Packers’ roster cuts leading up to the deadline:
Stephen Denmark, CB
Rojesterman Farris II, CB
Kurt Benkert, QB
Jacob Capra, OL
Ben Braden, OL
Dexter Williams, RB
Previous Roster Cuts
80-Man Cutdown (August 24)
Daniel Crawford, TE (waived)
Will Redmond, S (placed on IR)
Ka’dar Hollman, CB (traded to Houston for 2022 seventh-round pick)
Josh Avery, DL (waived)
Kamal Martin, ILB (waived)
85-Man Cutdown (on August 17)
Jon Dietzen, G/T (waived)
Ryan Winslow, P (waived)
Isaac Nauta, TE (placed on IR)
DeAndre Thompkins, WR (placed on IR)
Zack Johnson, G/T (waived)