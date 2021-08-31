Packers Roster Cut Tracker: Backup QB Among First to Go

The most brutal part of the NFL summer is officially underway.

After making no roster moves to start the week, the Green Bay Packers began the process of cutting down to their initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season on the morning of cut day, needing to waive 27 players from their training-camp roster before the NFL’s deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 31.

Here’s an updated look at all of the Packers’ roster cuts leading up to the deadline:

Stephen Denmark, CB

#Packers got an early start on cutdown day after after a quiet Monday. CB Stephen Denmark has been released, per source. The march to 53 by 3 pm is on. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 31, 2021

Rojesterman Farris II, CB

#Packers released CB Rojesterman Farris, per source. Like Stephen Denmark, Farris signed for presason finale in Buffalo. He played 25 snaps (37%) vs. Bills. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 31, 2021

Kurt Benkert, QB

Nothing new. Head down keep going 🤙🏼 https://t.co/DGxkuSlKdr — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) August 31, 2021

Jacob Capra, OL

Packers released OL Jacob Capra, per source. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 31, 2021

Ben Braden, OL

#Packers indeed released G Ben Braden and C Jacob Capra, as @BillHuberSI said. Braden had been in running for a starting job guard job early in camp. Thought he'd shown enough as a backup tackle to stick on the 53. Bit of a surprise there. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 31, 2021

Dexter Williams, RB

No surprise – Dexter Williams has been released – but he did have a strong preseason. — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) August 31, 2021

Previous Roster Cuts

80-Man Cutdown (August 24)

Daniel Crawford, TE (waived)

Will Redmond, S (placed on IR)

Ka’dar Hollman, CB (traded to Houston for 2022 seventh-round pick)

Josh Avery, DL (waived)

Kamal Martin, ILB (waived)

85-Man Cutdown (on August 17)

Jon Dietzen, G/T (waived)

Ryan Winslow, P (waived)

Isaac Nauta, TE (placed on IR)

DeAndre Thompkins, WR (placed on IR)

Zack Johnson, G/T (waived)