Packers Projected to Cut $48 Million Weapon

The Green Bay Packers have some tough decisions to make this offseason to get under the salary cap for 2023, and that could include parting ways with one of the team’s top offensive weapons.

Following Green Bay’s 20-16 defeat to the Detroit Lions in Week 18, questions immediately popped up regarding the future of multiple players and coaches for 2023 and beyond. From Aaron Rodgers’ future to retaining defensive coordinator Joe Barry, fans had plenty of questions that the Packers weren’t able to answer immediately following the regular season finale.

Another question that has emerged regarding the future of star running back Aaron Jones, and Kristopher Knox with Bleacher Report believes that the Pro Bowl running back could be a cap casuality this offseason.

“If Rodgers retires, the Packers may look to blow up their roster and start over,” Knox said. “If he doesn’t, they’ll still need to clear some cap room. Green Bay is projected to be $14.9 million over the cap. While releasing star running back Aaron Jones feels like an unlikely move, it’s one we can’t rule out entirely…Should Jones become available, he’d immediately become one of the top backs on the open market, perhaps just below Jacobs and Barkley.”

General manager Brian Gutekunst has sent a strong message on Jones’ future, but unless the two sides can restructure the running back’s contract, he’ll continue to be a top target for the team to cut to clear cap space.

Who Could the Packers Part Ways With in 2023?

It’s going to be another difficult offseason for the Packers to bring in new talent, and with the team’s cap constraints, there are a few players who could have already played their last game in Green Bay.

Several key contributors to Green Bay’s 2022 team will be free agents this offseason, but given their age and production, it’s hard to imagine them returning next season. Those players include 38-year-old kicker Mason Crosby and 32-year-old receiver Randall Cobb, and even some other veterans with disappointing years like Adrian Amos and Dean Lowry.

Even starting receiver Allen Lazard has made his future intentions clear. Following the team’s loss to the Lions, Lazard stated that he had played his last game at Lambeau Field for the Packers.

The Packers have few outright cut candidates outside of Aaron Jones, but Preston Smith could be on the list. The veteran pass rusher would save Green Bay over $3 million in cap space if the team released him. However, given the team’s lack of depth at outside linebacker while Rashan Gary recovers from a torn ACL, it’s an unlikely move.

Aaron Jones is a Top-Tier NFL Running Back

The Packers could be considering the future of Jones in Green Bay, but the former Day 3 draft pick has turned himself into one of the best running backs in football.

Despite only being named to one Pro Bowl, Jones has had an exceptional run with the Packers. In six seasons, Jones has racked up 5,284 rushing yards, 1,843 receiving yards, and 60 total touchdowns for the Packers while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. His rushing total puts him at third all-time in Green Bay’s career rushing yards leaders.

Jones had another impressive season in 2022, averaging 5.3 yards per carry while racking up over 1,500 yards from scrimmage. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, he also finished third in the NFL with 48.8 percent of rushes going over expected yardage.

While the Packers need cap space, they would be losing arguably their best weapon on offense if they got rid of Jones.