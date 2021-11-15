Packers Update Aaron Jones’ Status After 2nd-Half Injury

The Green Bay Packers may have to finish their fight against the Seattle Seahawks without their star running back on the field.

Aaron Jones has officially been ruled questionable to return to Week 10’s home game against the Seahawks after suffering a knee injury late. Jones had gotten twisted up with multiple defenders on a six-yard run late in the third quarter, attempting to run to the sideline but dropping to the turf in pain and needing the help of the Packers’ training staff to get off the field and into the blue medical tent.

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson later added on the TV broadcast of the game that Jones came out of the tent with “tears in his eyes” and went to talk with some nearby family members in the stands. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the initial belief is that Jones has sprained his MCL and will have to undergo an MRI.

The belief is it is a sprained MCL, based on initial tests, source said. He’ll undergo an MRI. https://t.co/A0GLBCGRTc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2021

Jones had only rushed seven times against the Seahawks for a combined 25 yards before bowing out of the game, but he had also made four receptions for 61 yards, including a pair of big-time screen passes that he took for more than 20 yards each.

The Packers will now have to lean even more on second-year rusher AJ Dillon out of the backfield. He had already taken twice as many carries as Jones prior to his injury and ended up finishing the drive in which Jones left with a 3-yard touchdown run, putting him at 15 carries for 54 yards partway into the fourth quarter. The Packers’ only other running back on the active roster is second-year Patrick Taylor, who has not yet carried the ball in a regular-season NFL game.

The Packers also lost veteran outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus to a biceps injury in the third quarter. While the team had initially ruled him questionable to return after he was banged up on a near-sack of Russell Wilson, he was determined to be out for the remainder of the game before the start of the fourth quarter.

