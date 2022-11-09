Packers WRs Fed Up With Aaron Rodgers Playing Blame Game: Report

The Green Bay Packers are in a tough spot, and finger-pointing both inside the locker room and in the media by quarterback Aaron Rodgers is causing a rift among teammates.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN on Wednesday, November 9, responded to a question about what he has heard coming from the organization amid its current losing streak, which was extended to five games by a 1-6 Detroit Lions team on Sunday. His answer indicates bad news across the board for the Packers.

“[I’m hearing] that some of the young wide receivers have been painted as scapegoats for the Packers’ problems, despite Aaron Rodgers’ absence during OTAs, which isn’t sitting well with some there,” Fowler reported.

Rodgers also missed practice on Wednesday and chose not to show up to team facilities, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

“They are trying to stick together, but a tough schedule coupled with a barrage of injuries makes that [nearly] insurmountable,” Fowler continued.

Rodgers Tosses Teammates Under Bus Following Loss to Detroit Lions

Fowler didn’t name the receivers who are growing tired of Rodgers blaming them privately and publicly, showing visible frustration on the field meant to indicate the offensive woes are everyone’s fault other than his and making comments like those he uttered during Tuesday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show.

McAfee asked the quarterback whether Green Bay’s roster has enough to turn around the 3-6 start, with the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles the next three matchups on the schedule — a group of teams with a combined record of 19-5.

“What am I supposed to say to that?” Rodgers said in response. “I always believe in myself first and bet on myself first to go out there and impact the game. I still know I have that in me. [I’m] still the reigning, defending two-time MVP.”

“We didn’t add anybody [at the trade deadline], and we still obviously have a young roster,” Rodgers added. “Young guys are playing and are gonna play even more.”

Packers Receiver Room Ravaged by Injury Throughout Season

The Packers QB has been complimentary of Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard in the media this year, and both of them have veteran status, so it is fairly clear his criticisms are aimed at the likes of Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Samori Toure and Amari Rodgers.

Doubs, who has been the best of that bunch this season, suffered a high ankle sprain in Detroit and is expected to miss four to six weeks, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Watson has missed three of the team’s nine games in 2022 due to injury, leaving multiple others due to health concerns. He has caught just 10 passes for 88 yards all year, per Pro Football Reference.

As for Toure and Amari Rodgers, they have barely played this season so it’s hard to blame them for much other than not being good enough to get on the field regularly. Cobb remains on the IR through at least the next week, while Lazard was hampered by an ankle injury earlier in the year and is now dealing with a shoulder issue.