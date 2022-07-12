Aaron Rodgers Sounds Off on Packers’ Rookie Wide Receivers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows the road ahead for his offense is long and that it will be plenty of bumpy for his new rookie wide receivers.

The four-time NFL MVP was cautiously optimistic last week when he spoke about Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, selected in the second and fourth rounds of this year’s NFL Draft, respectively. Rodgers also threw Samori Toure into the discussion, though was unable to muster his name, referring to him only as “the seventh-round pick.”

Rodgers commented on the new additions to the Packers’ passing game as part of the July 6 edition of the Pat McAfee Show.

“Physically … they definitely look the part,” Rodgers said. “All three of the guys we drafted all have physical gifts. Obviously, the top two picks are bigger, Doubs and Watson, but the seventh round pick got a lot of stuff to him, so I think it’s going to be great.”

Rodgers added, however, that it may take a while to achieve that greatness and noted that training camp might get a little rough for the uninitiated newcomers.

“There’s no better teacher for them on what NFL ball is going to be like then going against our top three corners,” Rodgers said. “Those guys are gonna get a real quick initiation.”

“It could be a long training camp for the offense,” he continued. “I like the way our defense is looking and playing, and just on paper it looks like they’re going to be pretty formidable, so it could be some growing pains for the offense, which would be great for us. It would be nice to take our lumps from time to time. I think it’ll help us get better.”

Rodgers Warns Young Wide Receivers to Ignore Hype, Listen to Vets

After 17 years in the NFL, Rodgers has a trained ear and a discerning sense when it comes to the hype, or lack thereof, around players. He noted to McAfee that he will warn his young trio of pass catchers off paying attention to anything that is said around them, especially in the early going this season.

There’s a lot of people in football, it can’t just be our team, that love to crown or obliterate players without pads on. “This guy’s going to be the greatest thing ever in shorts and a helmet.” “This guy sucks, cant play at all, he’s terrible, won’t make the team.” Everybody take a nice, long, deep breath and trust the training camp time that we have, trust the coaching staff, trust the relationships that’ll be formed and continue to be formed, trust the guys in the room like Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins to help these young guys out.

Packers Still Lack Top WR Target as Regular Season Nears

Rodgers invoked the names of his veteran wide receivers, all of whom can be counted on to contribute in their own right, but none of whom have ever been No. 1 options in an NFL offense. If Watson or Doubs can’t step into that role during their inaugural season, it looks like Rodgers may be forced to play in 2022 without one.

A couple of big-name free agents remain available, the best of which is probably Odell Beckham Jr. However, he is coming off of an ACL tear he suffered during the Super Bowl as a member of the Los Angeles Rams and is not projected to return to the field of play until sometime mid-season.

Julio Jones is also a wide receiver without a team, though injuries have plagued him over the last two campaigns as he inches toward his mid-30s.

Green Bay had a true top target in Davante Adams before trading him to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason for one first-round and one second-round pick in return. The Packers also lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Kansas City Chiefs during free agency.