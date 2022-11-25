Packers Make Final Call on Rodgers’ Status Against Eagles

The decision facing the Green Bay Packers between starting Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love under center this Sunday appears to be no decision at all.

Rodgers revealed on Wednesday that he has played with a broken thumb on his throwing hand for the last six weeks. Head coach Matt LaFleur followed that admission by stating definitively that Rodgers would do so for at least one more game.

“That never crossed my mind,” LaFleur said of benching Rodgers in favor of Love over the last month and a half. “It’s more or less the conversation in terms of how he communicates with us, and where he’s at. Certainly, I know he told you guys, he’s played through a lot worse. He’s old-school tough.”

Packers May Change Tune on Rodgers With Loss to Eagles Sunday

It’s hard to imagine many injuries hindering a QB more than one that affects his grip on the football but to Rodgers’ credit, he’s produced two quality stat lines as the pass offense has shown signs of life over the previous two weeks.

Rodgers is a combined 38-of-59 for 451 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions in a win over the Dallas Cowboys and a semi-competitive showing four days later against the Tennessee Titans. But he also uncharacteristically missed multiple throws in crucial moments that played a huge role in the Titans’ eventual 10-point victory.

The quarterback on Wednesday downplayed the impact the broken thumb had on those mistakes.

It doesn’t make a difference with me playing. … You saw the tape on my thumb. Didn’t make a difference,” Rodgers said, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “I think I’ve had worse injuries I’ve played with. Definitely a challenge, but the days off helped. Feeling better this week.”

Packers Still Alive in NFC Playoff Hunt

The 10 days rest the Packers received prior to Sunday’s road matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles must feel like a god-send to Rodgers, but the reprieve from game action may not matter. Philly leads the NFC with a league-best record of 9-1. Green Bay still has a sliver of a chance at a playoff berth via the Wildcard, which is probably why LaFleur and company decided not to sit Rodgers this weekend.

A victory over the Eagles does open a window for the Packers (4-7) to get back to .500. The next two games are at the Chicago Bears (3-8), followed by a bye week and then a home against the Los Angeles Rams (3-7).

Rodgers has owned the Bears at Solider Field throughout his career and Chicago’s most dangerous weapon, quarterback Justin Fields, suffered a separated shoulder against the Atlanta Falcons last week. Meanwhile, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is out with a concussion and wideout Cooper Kupp is on the IR with a high ankle sprain that required surgery.

It is hard to argue that Love gives the Packers a better chance to win in Philadelphia than Rodgers, even at less than 100 percent. However, should Green Bay lose, it makes sense for all parties involved to make the switch to Love, as the team will have little incentive to win and must get a handle on their backup’s abilities before deciding whether to pick up his fifth-year option in May.