Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence on Packers Adding Polarizing WR

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been vocal over the last few days about wanting to throw the football more, and that’s not all the reigning MVP has on his mind.

An immediate transition to a pass-heavy offense in Green Bay would qualify as putting the cart a bit before the horse. The Packers need first to develop an offense capable of executing such a scheme, and that starts with roster construction.

Rodgers spoke glowingly on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who had complimented the quarterback on Twitter during Green Bay’s Week 4 victory over the New England Patriots.

Later in the week, Beckham confirmed the Packers were among his top five destinations during a social media interaction with ESPN’s Marcus Spears.

Reporters revisited the topic with Rodgers after the New York Giants upset Green Bay Sunday morning, October 9, in London. This time, the quarterback reeled in the rhetoric.

“That’s really a question for Brian and his staff,” Rodgers said of the prospect of adding Beckham. “I’m always going to be for adding anybody to our squad who can help us win. Whether or not we need an OBJ, who knows?”

Packers’ Offense Remains Flat, Despite Passing More Against Giants

While Rodgers may have been attempting to assert confidence in his current receiver room by openly speculating on whether the Packers actually need Beckham, it’s becoming more and more obvious with each passing week that the team needs some kind of spark in the passing game. As far as the options that remain, a healthy Beckham is clearly among the best available.

Rodgers noted on Friday that he was ready for the offensive play calling to open up more, adding he would lobby head coach Matt LaFleur in that regard.

“Matt’s kind of in a grumpy mood right now,” Rodgers joked, per ESPN. “When he gets a little bit of rest and will be in a better mood, we’ll talk about airing it out a little bit more.”

The Packers took a step in that direction against the Giants in London. Rodgers attempted 39 passes, nearly seven more than his season average of 32.25 attempts per game heading into the contest. The results, however, were more or less the same as they’ve been all season.

Rodgers finished the day with 222 passing yards, his second-lowest output of the year, to go along with two touchdowns. He has thrown two TD passes in each of the last four outings. Veteran wideout Randall Cobb led the Packers in receiving Sunday with 99 yards on seven receptions.

The Packers’ scoring average is 19.4 points per game through five weeks.

Beckham Still Not Healthy Enough to Play For Packers

When pressed about Beckham during postgame interviews Sunday, Rodgers invoked the receiver’s injury as a reason to hold off on having the conversation.

“First, he’s not healthy yet, I don’t think. I don’t really feel like there’s a need to comment until he’s healthy,” Rodgers said. “But I like the person, love the player. Just want him to be healthy, honestly. He’s been through a lot the last few years. That’s the important thing.”

Beckham is expected to remain out until around Thanksgiving, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. However, the wideout is likely to sign with his future team early enough to allow for some prep time before taking the field, meaning a deal to add Beckham could be done inside of the month.