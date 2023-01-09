Rodgers Talks Retirement, Hints Packers Career May be Over

The Green Bay Packers‘ playoff push came to an abrupt and disappointing end on the final day of the regular season. To make it worse, the final offensive play of the year was an interception off the hand of Aaron Rodgers, which was perhaps his last act in green and gold.

The four-time MVP quarterback discussed the possibility of his retirement from the NFL during the postgame press conference Sunday night, January 9.

“At some point the carousel comes to a stop and it’s time to get off, and I think you kind of know when that is,” Rodgers said. “And that’s what needs to be contemplated, you know, is it time? Also, you know, what is the organization doing? That’s part of it as well.”

“But the competitive fire is always going to be there,” the quarterback continued. “I feel good about what I’ve accomplished in this league and wouldn’t have any regrets walking away. But I got to see what it feels like once I get away from this.”

Rodgers Offers Questionable Assessment of Packers Roster

Rodgers was especially candid Sunday night after the Detroit Lions spoiled what would have been a five-game win streak ending with the Packers securing the No. 7 seed in the NFC Playoffs. Included in Rodgers’ comments was a blunt assessment of the roster and what it might look like in 2023.

I have a lot of pride in what I’ve accomplished in this league, but I’m also a realist, and I understand where we’re at as a team. We’re a young team. There could be some changes with some of the older guys, and it could be time to step away. But I could take some time and say, “Hell no, man, I need to get back out there and go on another run.” But I’ll have to see what it feels like once I’m away from it.

Rodgers noted further that personnel may play a role in his decision, with the futures of veterans like wide receiver Randall Cobb and left tackle David Bakhtiari — two of Rodgers’ closest friends on the team — mattering more than others.

Cobb will enter his 13th NFL season in 2023, while Bakhtiari has missed 26 games over the past three years due to a variety of injuries.

Jordan Love Waiting in Wings For Rodgers’ Decision on 2023 Season

Rodgers also pondered whether it was time for “another voice” to emerge as the most prominent on the team. If the answer is yes, the obvious player to fill that role is backup QB Jordan Love.

Love is expected to push for a trade this offseason if Rodgers decides to come back. However, Green Bay can exercise the fifth-year option on Love’s rookie contract, locking him up through 2024. That is expected to be an approximately $20 million decision that the Packers must make by May.

Meanwhile, Rodgers is under contract with the franchise for the next two seasons. He is owed more than $59 million in 2023, the vast majority of which will come in the form of a bonus. The enormity of his contract is the primary obstacle to the Packers trading Rodgers this offseason, which also remains a possibility.