QB’s Likely Retirement Opens New Window for Rodgers to Leave Green Bay

There are several scenarios that could play out for Aaron Rodgers before the start of next season, but only one of them sees him return to the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers could retire. He could end up with the Denver Broncos, a franchise that appears primed for the arrival of a quarterback of Rodgers’ caliber and would represent a physical move west — something the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player appears to value, all things being equal. And on Thursday, a new opportunity for Rodgers’ future presented itself in the form of an announcement from Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, who indicated this season is likely to be his last as a professional football player.

ALL the latest Packers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Packers newsletter here!

“I don’t ever speak in definites or guarantees. That’s just not what I’ve ever done or who I am. But looking at the bigger picture, I would say that all signs are pointing towards this could be it,” Roethlisberger said during a December 30 press conference. “In the grand scheme of things, in terms of regular seasons, signs are pointing that way. This could be it.”

Rodgers to Steelers Not an Altogether New Concept

The notion of Rodgers winding up in Pittsburgh has been floated before, including several times this year alone. All of that was educated speculation, which any potential Rodgers’ moves continue to be, as Green Bay leads the NFC and NFL with a 12-3 record and appears poised to make another deep playoff run this postseason.

But when Roethlisberger made his retirement real, or as close to real as he ever has, the dynamics of the conversation around Rodgers changed.

Pushing a two-time Super Bowl winner and surefire Hall of Fame quarterback out the door of the only franchise he’s ever played for — against his will and before he’s shown he is totally washed — is less than palatable, to say the least. Replacing him with another Super Bowl winning QB who is also a cinch for the Hall once he hangs them up, however, is something different altogether.

The new paradigm ushered in by Roethlisberger’s candor requires that football fans examine previous words spoken by Rodgers about the Steelers organization and its head coach Mike Tomlin under a new lens. After all, the likelihood is that Rodgers knew more about the situation in Pittsburgh this season than did anyone in the media. Or, at the very least, he likely could have found more out, if he so desired.

Rodgers talked Tomlin and the Steelers during an appearance on the Pat McAfee show back on September 28, and his remarks were glowing.

"I love Pittsburgh.. it's a great blue collar tahn & Mike Tomlin is a fantastic coach who knows hot to lead & players love playing for" ~@AaronRodgers12 on the Packers matchup with the Steelers this Sunday#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/mvSbBkpvKV — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 28, 2021

“I love Pittsburgh,” Rodgers said in the interview. “It’s a great blue collar [town] and Mike Tomlin is a fantastic coach who knows how to lead and [who] players love playing for.”

Rodgers This Week Talked Openly, Honestly About Green Bay Future

Rodgers spoke to his own future much more directly than he has all season during a press conference convened just one day prior to Roethlisberger’s announcement.

While Rodgers did not specify precisely what the decision on his future will be, he did make two very important clarifications: that he would not rule anything out, including retirement after the season, and that he would not drag out the process when decided on which team he might like to play for.

“I wouldn’t rule that out,” Rodgers said when ESPN’s Jason Wilde asked if hanging up his cleats was a real and viable option. “I think that I’m just enjoying this season for this season. Playing next year will definitely be in the thought process. One of the things that, and you and I have obviously talked about this over the years, wanting to not be a bum on the way out and to still be able to play I think is important to me. If this year has taught me anything it’s that I still can play. I still have a love for the game. I’m still super competitive and still enjoy the process of the week.”

The Packers quarterback continued with the clarification process in a long, drawn out, and surprisingly open answer that was not definitive but also didn’t pull any punches.

“There’ll be a lot of things that I weigh in the offseason. Saying that doesn’t mean, or any of the comments I’ve made, doesn’t mean I’m thinking about [playing] elsewhere. I do want to clarify that,” Rodgers said.

“I’m just savoring this year, as much as anything. It won’t be something where I’ll drag it out for months and months,” Rodgers continued. “You know, I’m not going to hold the team back from anything and once I commit. If it’s committing to move forward here, it’ll be a quick decision.”

While under contract through the end of next season, the cap hit Rodgers represents to the Packers is so high that he can essentially force Green Bay’s hand into a trade by maintaining an unwillingness to restructure his deal.

Wherever he lands, Rodgers is likely to sign an extension worth close to, if not more, than any other QB contract in the league. The new number could slot him somewhere north of Patrick Mahomes’ $45 million annual paycheck with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Should Rodgers move on from Green Bay during the offseason, it will occur via a trade. That means the Packers would almost surely receive a highly lucrative package in return for the three-time MVP, including several first-round draft picks along with other draft compensation, most likely coupled with at least one or two proven players.