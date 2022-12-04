Aaron Rodgers Trolls Bears Fans After Game-Ending Touchdown

The Green Bay Packers came away with a dominant come-from-behind victory in Week 13 against the Chicago Bears, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers let some fans have it after their game-ending score.

After being down 16-3 at one point, the Packers stormed back to come away with a 28-19 victory. The win moves the Packers to 5-8, and while they are still outside of the playoff race, Rodgers seemed to enjoy the victory against his long-time rival.

Rodgers had some stuff to say after he hit Marcedes Lewis on a two-point conversation following Christian Watson’s 46-yard score. Following the two-point conversion, Rodgers went behind the end zone to salute Bears fans a year after screaming “I still own you” to the Soldier Field crowd.

Rodgers with a salute to Bears fans 👀😅 @Packers pic.twitter.com/xrRgz1t8uZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 4, 2022

Some fans suggested that Rodgers saluting might have been a way for him to say farewell to Bears fans in what could have been his final game at Soldier Field. Others felt that it was a sign of respect for all the battles the Packers and Bears played throughout Rodgers’ career.

Regardless of the interpretation, Rodgers has loved getting into it with Bears fans over the last couple of years.

A Year to Forget for Aaron Rodgers

Despite the win against Chicago, it’s been a disappointing season for Rodgers and the Packers, and there’s a chance it could be his final year in Green Bay.

Heading into Week 13, Rodgers had thrown 21 touchdowns and an uncharacteristic nine interceptions through 12 games for a passer rating of 92.9. Those nine interceptions are the most he’s thrown in a single season since 2010, and his passer rating is the lowest since 2015.

There are a lot of reasons for those struggles. Injuries have played a factor throughout the year, with Rodgers dealing with a broken thumb and most recently a rib injury that forced him to exit the previous week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The injuries have limited Rodgers, but so have issues on both the offensive line and at wide receiver. All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari has missed multiple games, while receivers including Romeo Doubs, Randall Cobb, and Sammy Watkins have missed significant time with injuries of their own.

All of those factors have resulted in a down year for the Packers offense, but one rookie has been a massive bright spot for the team.

Christian Watson is On Fire

After struggling to get going to start his NFL career, rookie wideout Christian Watson has caught fire over the last four weeks.

Watson finished the game against the Bears with three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown, adding a 46-yard rushing touchdown as well. That gives him eight total touchdowns over the last four weeks and nine total on the year. His breakout game came on a three-score performance against the Dallas Cowboys, drawing comparisons to Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss.

The pace that Watson is on over the last month is unlike anything Packers fans have experienced from a rookie receiver. Even superstar Davante Adams had his struggles early in his career with the Packers, but Watson only needed half of his first season to get his footing before going off on an unreal hot streak.

With Watson emerging and Romeo Doubs showing flashes earlier this season, the Packers are in good hands with their young wideouts.